BET
Body Of Princeton University Student Has Been Found
A Princeton University student who has been missing since Oct. 14 has been found deceased. According to CNN, Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found on the Princeton facilities grounds, behind the tennis courts. The cause of death has now been determined but the Middlesex County Medical Examiner said in a statement that there were “no signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC
Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital...
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC
Skegness: Search for man launched after clothes found on beach
Police are searching for a man whose clothes were found discarded on the Lincolnshire coast. A jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers were found on Skegness beach, next to the pier, at about 08:25 BST on Friday, police said. Officers said they were "keeping an open mind" about what had...
BBC
Woodhall Spa: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A 40-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in Lincolnshire. Police were called to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa, at 06:50 BST. The road between the two villages was expected to remain closed for "the...
