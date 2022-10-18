Read full article on original website
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
Mason City man pleads guilty to arson charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with a pair of fires in September. The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock on the night of September 1st. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
Mason City man’s kidnapping trial to be delayed until at least December
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s kidnapping trial scheduled to start on November 1st will be delayed. The Mason City Police Department says just before 1 o’clock on the afternoon of June 9th, officers and fire medics responded to a report that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
Clear Lake council sets bid letting for Emerald Edge street lighting project
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week set the bid letting and public hearing dates for a project that would upgrade the street lighting in the Emerald Edge subdivision. As part of the city’s development agreement with Sukup Ag LLC for the subdivision northwest of the...
Lack of volunteers, COVID, kills bluegrass festival in Hamilton County town of Stratford
STRATFORD — A bluegrass music fest will -not- be returning to the Hamilton County town of Stratford. The organizers of the Stratford Bluegrass and Old Time Country Music Festival announced Thursday they’ve pulled the plug on the annual music festival. It has been held each July for 37...
Sendoff set for Mason City-based 1133rd Transportation Company Iowa National Guard unit
MASON CITY — A sendoff ceremony has been scheduled for the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The Iowa National Guard says the ceremony will take place on Sunday morning November 6th at 9:00 AM in...
Monday final day to pre-register to vote in 2022 General Election
MASON CITY — Monday is the final day for north-central Iowans to pre-register to vote in the 2022 General Election. To register to vote, you must be: 18 years old by election day; be a United States citizen and an Iowa resident; not been convicted of a felony, or if you have, you’ve had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and given up your right to vote in any other place.
