(Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously support the inaugural 18 Holes for Heroes Public Safety Golf Tournament, which offers participants a chance to win up to $1 million dollars, sponsored by Allan Vigil Ford. Join the hostess, District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Lake Spivey Golf Club, 8255 Clubhouse Way, Jonesboro, GA 30236 for this spectacular tournament. It is a great opportunity to support our Clayton County public safety officers.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO