Clayton County Library System: Clayton County Homeownership Collaborative
Join Clayton County Library System as they present Clayton County Homeownership Collaborative. HUD approved counseling agencies will present information about financial literacy, down payment assistance, foreclosure prevention, housing counseling, and affordable housing. Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The event is held at the Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA 30326. For more information contact 770-210-5235. #Claytonconnected.
News Release: Non-Profit Community Organizations Wanted for ERAP Distribution Assistance for Eligible Citizens
ERAP Distribution Assistance for Eligible Citizens. (Clayton County, GA) – Non-profit community-based organizations are encouraged to apply for the Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Performance Management Rapid-Community Based Funding program. The purpose of this program is to collaborate with-non-profits to assist with expending reallocation of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) 1 Program funding, which is required to be allocated by December 2022.
News Release: Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson to Host 18 Holes for Heroes Public Safety Golf Tournament Chance to Win $1 Million
(Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners unanimously support the inaugural 18 Holes for Heroes Public Safety Golf Tournament, which offers participants a chance to win up to $1 million dollars, sponsored by Allan Vigil Ford. Join the hostess, District 1 Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Lake Spivey Golf Club, 8255 Clubhouse Way, Jonesboro, GA 30236 for this spectacular tournament. It is a great opportunity to support our Clayton County public safety officers.
Morrow Library Branch: Fear Factor, Tween/Teen Halloween Special
Join the Morrow Library Branch for Fear Factor, a Tween/Teen Halloween Special. Fear Factor consists of spooky challenges. Awards will be given to the team or individual that conquers their fear the most Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Morrow Branch Library, 6225 Maddox Road, Morrow, GA 30260. For more information contact 770-210-5235. #Claytonconnected.
