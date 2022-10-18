ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

THV11

Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
PINE BLUFF, AR
arkadelphian.com

Crash claims life of Fordyce woman

A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
FORDYCE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County

Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
UNION COUNTY, AR
deltanews.tv

Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty

GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
GREENVILLE, MS
WREG

Officer killed, suspect in custody after Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenville police officer was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, October 11. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. The shooting involved the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. MBI officials said […]
GREENVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
KATV

UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
PINE BLUFF, AR

