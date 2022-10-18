Read full article on original website
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out
A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
deltanews.tv
Relative remembers officer killed in the line of duty
GREENVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Myiesha Stewart remain in process.... but in the meantime, many people have come forward to share their fond remembrances of this fast-rising law officer... gunned down Tuesday night. Many felt close to her... but to one man, she was literally and figuratively a family member....
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
Officer killed, suspect in custody after Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Greenville police officer was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, October 11. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. The shooting involved the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. MBI officials said […]
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
