Early on in “Tár,” Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), a world-renowned conductor, leads a workshop at Juilliard. What follows is a clash of perspectives between herself and a conducting student, Max (Zethphan Smith-Gneist), and the contention between the two is all too recognizable in an era of digital-age discourse on “cancel culture” that echoes ad infinitum. Lydia coolly criticizes Max for refusing to play a Bach piece due to their discomfort as a “BIPOC pangender person” given Bach’s presumed misogyny. Her castigation of Max is aired with a derision that is lofty and insular — qualities that mark the film’s creeping descent into the narrowness of Lydia’s subjectivity amid the toppling of her power. By the scene’s end, one is left with not only the foreboding hubris that suffuses the scene, but also the ambiguity of space between Lydia’s perspective and the film’s.

