CBS 58
Surrogates head to Wisconsin next week to boost turnout in crucial counties
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's that time of year that campaigns bring reinforcements to help energize their base, and there's a reason why. Next week, the battle of the surrogates begins as Democrats look to strengthen turnout in Madison and Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Republicans will focus on the Milwaukee suburbs - a key voting demographic.
Daily Cardinal
‘Every vote matters:’ Baldwin urges UW students to vote blue in midterms
Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus last Tuesday, calling on students to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. The meeting was hosted by College Democrats as part of a high-traffic canvassing event. Baldwin spoke to about 20 students and discussed the necessity of electing Mandela Barnes to the U.S. Senate as well as the crucial role students would play in such close races across the state.
nbc15.com
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
oregonobserver.com
Oregon Rotary coordinates recyclables collection event for community
The Oregon Rotary Club brings their annual recycling event back to the community from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. All residents are encouraged to bring their old computers, electronics, appliances and more to the Holy Mother of Consolation Church for free and discounted fees. The organization...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
oregonobserver.com
Letter: Voting no on schools referendum
On the 11/8/22 ballot, the Oregon School District (OSD) asks:. “Shall the Oregon School District, …, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit …, by $5,420,000 for the 2022-2023 school year; by an additional $3,000,000 (a total of $8,420,000) for the 2023-2024 school year; and by an additional $2,980,000 (a total of $11,400,000) for the 2024-2025 school year and thereafter…? “
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
dailydodge.com
DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County
(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
oregonobserver.com
Letter: OSD hasn’t communicated well on referendum
If you need one reason to vote against the Oregon School District’s 2022 Operational Referendum, it is this - OSD hasn’t communicated clearly with you. OSD spent more than $8,000 to send incomplete and inaccurate “informational” fliers to 12,000 households to persuade voters to support the referendum. The flyers state the revenue raised by the referendum are $5,420,000 (Year 1), $3,000,000 (Year 2), and $2,980,000 (Year 3) for a “total over 3 years: $11,400,000.”
Daily Cardinal
Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget
Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
genevashorereport.com
Living Here, October 19, 2022
Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
spectrumnews1.com
Amid potential shortage, Wisconsin grocers confident they'll have enough turkeys this season
MADISON, Wis. — As fears continue over bird flu and its impact on more than 47 million birds across the country, many families are already worried about turkey shortages. And at Madison’s Hilldale Metcalfe store, co-owner Tim Metcalfe took stock of inventory. “We’ve got our birds on the...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
oregonobserver.com
Girls cross country: Oregon runs to second in Badger West Conference meet
For Oregon senior Dasha Vorontosv, just getting a chance to run in the Badger West Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15, was a blessing after overcoming a stress fracture that wiped out half her season. Vorontsov made up for lost time by finishing second place in the 5,000-meter run at...
wisfarmer.com
Foremost CEO visits with Watertown dairy, explains assessment
Last week the Wisconsin State Farmer reported that Foremost Farms management sent a letter informing farmer/members that the dairy co-op will deduct 90 cents per hundredweight from member milk retroactive to September 1. The missive did not specify on how long the deduction – called an assessment – from member milk would go on.
captimes.com
Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing
A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
oregonobserver.com
Village Board considers wheel, streetlight tax as solutions to budget shortfalls
Oregon’s Village Board reconvened on Monday, Oct. 17 to continue discussing the 2023 budget and the financial future of the community. No action was yet taken to send the budget to the public, but debates about the impact of implementing a wheel tax and streetlight special charge to raise revenue ensued.
