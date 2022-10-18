ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Hazel Eileen Schuck

Hazel E. Schuck, age 98, of Oxford, Ohio and a former long-time resident of Franklin County, Indiana died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Knolls of Oxford in Oxford, Ohio. Born on March 29, of 1924 she was the daughter of Glenn and Carrie Beesley. She was united in marriage on September 11, 1946 to Harold J. Schuck who passed away on March 4, 2016. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Brookville, Ind.
OXFORD, OH
WRBI Radio

Charol Andres-Fuernstein

Charol Dena Andres Fuernstein (nee Gutapfel) passed away on Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 at the age of 82 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, after suffering multiple complicated medical conditions. Charol was born to Harold and Edna Gutapfel on their family farm in Lawrenceville, Indiana on November 5, 1939....
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Rev. Charles L. Flory

Rev. Charles L. Flory, of Greensburg and formerly of Batesville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Vincennes, IN. His parents were Paul L. and Mary E. (Keasling) Flory. Survivors include his wife, Wilma K. (Stafford) Flory...
BATESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy