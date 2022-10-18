OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – S. ROCKINGCHAIR RD. At approximately 7:14 a.m. this morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a call for service regarding an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of S. Rockingchair Rd. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with a male subject that opened fire on the responding officers. Gunfire was exchanged, and one of our officers was struck, as well as another resident of the home. The suspect in this incident was found deceased.

PARAGOULD, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO