ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utah.edu

Protecting U students in nation’s capital

Squires’ itinerary is indicative of his “boots on the ground” leadership style. “My visit is focused on proactive safety and security to enhance the student experience in our nation’s capital,” said Squires. “The best way to really understand the safety needs of our students is to walk the neighborhoods where they walk and to take the Metro like they do.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.edu

Changing the language of policing

As interim police chief at the University of Utah I am always thinking of how our officers interact with those who need our help. After all, our primary directive is to protect and serve the community. How we speak to those who come to us with a potential issue could...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utah.edu

U Safety adds deputy chief safety officer for support services

To speak with Kimberly Barnett is to know she is listening to understand, and to help. Recently appointed as Deputy Chief Safety Officer for Support Services at the University Department of Public Safety, Barnett will oversee non-sworn campus security and ensure Clery Act (federal safety reporting) compliance, in addition to an evolving portfolio of projects with the new leadership team.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy