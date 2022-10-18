ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

PWLiving

33 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in August 2022

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported 33 small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in August 2022. “The continued variety of new small business enterprise and entrepreneurs continues at-pace in...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
PWLiving

Westminster at Lake Ridge Welcomes New Leadership

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Westminster at Lake Ridge, a premier life plan community in Prince William County, has new leadership: Kera Wooten has been named its executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living field, Wooten was promoted to executive director after serving as Westminster at Lake Ridge’s Independent Living Administrator. “Kera has already been such an incredible leader within the Westminster at Lake Ridge community,” said Ingleside COO Christine Podles. “We are so excited for this next, new chapter with Kera at the helm.”
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PLANetizen

Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents

According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

GoFundMe Campaign will Help Woodbridge Business Rebuild After Fire

People may have passed Penny’s Used Parts salvage yard many times over the last 60 years. Or maybe they have interacted with the generations of Archies at the black-owned Woodbridge business. Whatever the memory may be, the family business burned down at the end of September and destroyed plenty of parts and family history. A GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000 has been created to help rebuild the business.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday

ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow

Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield

Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

PWLiving

