Westminster at Lake Ridge, a premier life plan community in Prince William County, has new leadership: Kera Wooten has been named its executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living field, Wooten was promoted to executive director after serving as Westminster at Lake Ridge's Independent Living Administrator. "Kera has already been such an incredible leader within the Westminster at Lake Ridge community," said Ingleside COO Christine Podles. "We are so excited for this next, new chapter with Kera at the helm."

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO