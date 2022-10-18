Read full article on original website
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
33 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in August 2022
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported 33 small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in August 2022. “The continued variety of new small business enterprise and entrepreneurs continues at-pace in...
Anita Duecaster, Finance Director – Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Announces Retirement
After 24 years of service for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Anita Duecaster has announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Anita has played an integral role in the organization for 24 years, beginning as the Operations Director from 1998 to 2011 and continuing as the Finance Director from 2011 to 2022.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
Westminster at Lake Ridge Welcomes New Leadership
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Westminster at Lake Ridge, a premier life plan community in Prince William County, has new leadership: Kera Wooten has been named its executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the senior living field, Wooten was promoted to executive director after serving as Westminster at Lake Ridge’s Independent Living Administrator. “Kera has already been such an incredible leader within the Westminster at Lake Ridge community,” said Ingleside COO Christine Podles. “We are so excited for this next, new chapter with Kera at the helm.”
PLANetizen
Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents
According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj under fire by fellow Democrat for 'misleading the public'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At Tuesday’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D) criticized how County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) handled a recent high-profile case that involved releasing an accused killer from jail. “When someone makes a mistake and uses the county...
GoFundMe Campaign will Help Woodbridge Business Rebuild After Fire
People may have passed Penny’s Used Parts salvage yard many times over the last 60 years. Or maybe they have interacted with the generations of Archies at the black-owned Woodbridge business. Whatever the memory may be, the family business burned down at the end of September and destroyed plenty of parts and family history. A GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000 has been created to help rebuild the business.
ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days. WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to...
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
Tips lead to arrest of man wanted for hotel rape in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
alxnow.com
Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow
Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
24hip-hop.com
Exclusive interview with Well-Known Virginia artist MoneyyMarv
Today we sit down with Fredericksburg, Virginia artist “MoneyyMarv” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. First off, let’s take a dive into this year and what’s come to fruition already. 1.) Q: What is your name and...
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
