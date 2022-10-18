ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pgjonline.com

Panama to Add Green Hydrogen Production to Major Advanced Biorefinery

(Reuters) — The government of Panama and energy companies, including SGP BioEnergy, announced Tuesday that they will add green hydrogen production to an advanced biorefinery in development. The facility plans to refine 180,000 barrels a day of biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and generate 405,000 metric tons of...
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
rigzone.com

Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline

TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
a-z-animals.com

Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
NEVADA STATE
Phys.org

Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
pgjonline.com

US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss

(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
TEXAS STATE
aogdigital.com

ADNOC Says Breaks World Record for Longest Oil and Gas Well Drilled

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said Thursday it had set a new world record for the longest oil and gas well, at its Upper Zakum offshore concession. "Stretching 50,000 feet [15240 meters], the well is around 800 feet [243.84 meters] longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand production capacity of its lower carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy. ADNOC Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands," ADNOC said.
pgjonline.com

Italy to Approve New LNG Terminal Next Week

(Reuters) — A state-appointed commissioner said on Friday he would give the go-ahead for Italy's new LNG terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino at the beginning of next week, in time for it to start delivering gas in the spring. The infrastructure is part of Prime Minister Mario...
The Independent

Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD

A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
MICHIGAN STATE

