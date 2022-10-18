Read full article on original website
pgjonline.com
Panama to Add Green Hydrogen Production to Major Advanced Biorefinery
(Reuters) — The government of Panama and energy companies, including SGP BioEnergy, announced Tuesday that they will add green hydrogen production to an advanced biorefinery in development. The facility plans to refine 180,000 barrels a day of biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and generate 405,000 metric tons of...
vinlove.net
Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars
During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
rigzone.com
Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts. The Canadian company may look to monetize its liquids pipelines as well as...
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Phys.org
Scientists discover mechanism that can cause collapse of great Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), a system of ocean currents that carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, is a fundamental mechanism for the regulation of Earth's climate. The conveyor belt has collapsed in the past owing to natural factors. The most recent collapse played a key role in the last deglaciation. AMOC is now threatened by global warming, scientists have shown, and a new study has discovered the sequence of past breakdown events.
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
4 engineering reasons why South African cities have no water despite full dams
It's basically a hunger amidst plenty situation.
Fallen flag airlines
Do you remember PEOPLExpress Airlines? How about NorthEast? Or Mohawk?
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
aogdigital.com
ADNOC Says Breaks World Record for Longest Oil and Gas Well Drilled
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said Thursday it had set a new world record for the longest oil and gas well, at its Upper Zakum offshore concession. "Stretching 50,000 feet [15240 meters], the well is around 800 feet [243.84 meters] longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand production capacity of its lower carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy. ADNOC Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands," ADNOC said.
pgjonline.com
Italy to Approve New LNG Terminal Next Week
(Reuters) — A state-appointed commissioner said on Friday he would give the go-ahead for Italy's new LNG terminal in the Tuscan port of Piombino at the beginning of next week, in time for it to start delivering gas in the spring. The infrastructure is part of Prime Minister Mario...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
