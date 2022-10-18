ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates 20 Years with Week of Giveaways

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating 20 years of serving Aloha with a week of giveaways, deals, and more. Brothers Joshua and Joe Liang started the restaurant chain fall of 2002 and have since opened 101 locations across Arizona and California, with around 10 locations launching per year. "Ono" means delicious in Hawaiian, and it is no surprise that the classic Hawaiian chain is celebrating with incredible deals on their fan favorites this October.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Inks Multi-Unit Deal for North Carolina

Solidifying its status as the nation’s fastest-growing dumpling automat franchise, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop signed another multi-unit deal to bring the popular dumpling concept to North Carolina. The innovative dumpling on demand concept founded by Stratis Morfogen, in partnership with franchise development company, Fransmart, is rapidly expanding its national footprint...
