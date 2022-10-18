Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating 20 years of serving Aloha with a week of giveaways, deals, and more. Brothers Joshua and Joe Liang started the restaurant chain fall of 2002 and have since opened 101 locations across Arizona and California, with around 10 locations launching per year. "Ono" means delicious in Hawaiian, and it is no surprise that the classic Hawaiian chain is celebrating with incredible deals on their fan favorites this October.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO