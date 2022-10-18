Read full article on original website
milwaukeerecord.com
Nessun Dorma will celebrate 20 years of greatness on October 23
In a time of all things new and flashy, it’s easy to overlook the classics. Take Nessun Dorma, for example. The Riverwest restaurant has been quietly holding down its location at 2778 N. Weil St. since 2002, serving up some of the best food in the city (shout-out to the forever-awesome Chicken Caesar panini), and boasting a classy and well-appointed bar. Like we said in a 2019 Mandatory Milwaukee piece, Nessun Dorma is one of those places that inspires you to say, “Why don’t I come here all the time?” every time you visit.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee historical figures walk the earth again at Forest Home Cemetery event
This weekend at Forest Home Cemetery, you have a chance to meet some of the historical figures buried on the grounds – well sort of. The Spirits of the Silent City event will offer guided tours by performers dressed and acting as some of the most notable people buried at the cemetery like the beer barons, Ezekiel Gillespie and Ardie Clark Halyard.
milwaukeerecord.com
After years of delays, Bay View sushi spot may finally open (in 2023)
Believe it or not, the saga of perpetually delayed Bay View sushi spot Sushi Yuki stretches back to 2016. “Sushi Yuki is on its way to Bay View,” OnMilwaukee reported in August of that year. The story detailed how the namesake owner of Puente’s Barber Shop, John Puente, had sold his building at 2349 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. to Jin San Koh and Sung Hee Kim. The new owners already owned Sakura Japan Sushi & Grill in Waukesha, and formerly owned Osaka Japan on Milwaukee’s East Side. “The timeline for the restaurant is still pending,” OnMilwaukee said, “since [the new owners] are uncertain about whether they will remodel the building or tear it down and replace it with new construction. But the hope is that they’ll be able to open the restaurant before mid-2017.”
milwaukeerecord.com
Triskele’s has closed, is selling its art and signage
After 15 years in business, Triskele’s has officially closed. The chef- and owner-operated restaurant that opened on the corner of 3rd St. and Maple St. in late 2007 quietly called it quits back on October 8, according to a Facebook post made by Triskele’s co-owner Lynn Winter. “Today...
CBS 58
New cheese bar opens in Lake Geneva as long-time dairy farmer turns his passion into curds
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hill Valley's Cheese Shop, is one of those places in Lake Geneva that you could stay in way too long looking at cheeses and all of the accessories that go with them. Now there's a place to gather right next door. "When we started...
Tickets for Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop now available
It's that time of the year again! Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available for this year's run.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Port Washington (WI)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Port Washington, WI?. Michigan Lake is reputed all through the east-central parts of the United States as one of the most romantic locations to visit due to its beautiful sunset views and other lovely sight attractions. Port Washington is...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
WISN
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
CBS 58
Dozens of residents weigh in on proposed changes, expansions to South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some changes will be coming to Milwaukee's South Shore Park in the next few years. Tuesday night, the community had a chance to weigh in on new ideas presented by the county with a goal of revamping the park. Current plans in the works involve replacing...
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Welcome to Walmart: Store holds ribbon cutting for newly remodeled Supercenter in West Bend
WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago. During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of...
