10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Crews working to clean up train derailment near Lockwood Drive in Houston's East End
Houston Fire Department officials said there were no injuries reported, and no hazardous spills or materials onboard.
thepostnewspaper.net
Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow
Do you feel the need, the need for speed? The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow is at Ellington Airport off of old Highway 3 this upcoming weekend, October 29-30. The 501(c)(3) charitable community event is presented by the volunteer efforts of the Houston Wing, Gulf Coast Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum, Collings Foundation-Houston based at Ellington Airport, and the Vietnam War Flight Museum. It is one of the top air shows in the United States, as this event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation; The proceeds help support local nonprofits and they have been doing this for almost four decades.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf Coast, 30s near Houston Wednesday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
Texas taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they're consuming tacos.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
spacecityweather.com
How low will temperatures go tonight?
Temperatures have generally fallen into the low-50s across much of Houston this morning, with plenty of dry air. Brisk northerly winds bringing in more dry and cool air today will set the stage for the region’s coldest night in at least six months, and maybe seven. The forecast low at Bush Intercontinental Airport for Wednesday morning is 43 degrees. The last time it got that cold here was:
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
mocomotive.com
How Do We End the Daily ‘Purge’ in Harris County?
Crime is bad in Harris County, Texas. I mean, really bad. So bad, in fact, that even neighboring counties recognize it. On the highway between Harris County and neighboring Montgomery County there is a billboard that proclaims, “Criminals: This is Montgomery County. We Fund Law Enforcement. We Prosecute.” They mean it, too.
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
4 Houston areas where thieves are stealing parts off cars and trucks the most
Data found that overall, theft of car parts has nearly tripled since 2019. In addition to catalytic converters, we're seeing thieves taking tailgates, wheels, and tires at an alarming.
Houston Press
Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
KHOU
Harris County, Houston leaders ask for federal monitors in 2022 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a joint letter to the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division requesting that federal monitors be sent to Harris County for the November 2022 election. This...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
fox26houston.com
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
