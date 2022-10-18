Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days. Tsakos Energy Navigation...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
US Stocks' Momentum Set To Continue Tuesday As Nasdaq Futures Lead Rally — Tesla, Goldman, J&J, United Airlines In Focus
Earnings optimism has inspired traders to come piling back into equity market. The upside could be a bear market rally, given the fluid economic condition, analysts say. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a markedly higher opening for Wall Street stocks on Tuesday, potentially extending the strong gains from the previous session. The third-quarter reporting season has provided a shot in the arm for the market, which was languishing amid multiple downward catalysts.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market
Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock
Their top 10 favorites stocks greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years.
NASDAQ
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
All things considered, it could have been worse. While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Still, there are clear pockets of problems. While it's not...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday saw 177 companies set new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Mobilicom MOB was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Unity Biotechnology UBX shares traded down 835.11% to reach its 52-week low,...
NASDAQ
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
