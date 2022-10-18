ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage

Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ

Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th

ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
NASDAQ

Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now

I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings

Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
parktelegraph.com

Analysts Point To The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Growth In The Future

After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.12, or 1.05%, to $11.53. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has recorded 88,849 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that GOODYEAR SURVEY UNCOVERS COLLEGE FOOTBALL’S TOUGHEST ROAD GAME ENVIRONMENTS, ASKS FANS TO WEIGH IN.
Zacks.com

Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?

Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price surged 20% on Oct. 17 after the gaming platform company revealed its September key growth metrics. It believes its bookings rose 11%-15% year-over-year during the month, even after absorbing a 6% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Its daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to...
NASDAQ

4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio

It’s wise to search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a...
NASDAQ

Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy