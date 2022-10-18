Read full article on original website
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Experts are warning the owner of a TikTok-famous emu against kissing and cuddling the bird after she said he had avian flu, calling it 'extremely dangerous'
The owner of the TikTok famous Emmanuel the Emu, Taylor Blake, recently revealed that he had Avian Flu but continued to post photos kissing him.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Americans to receive up to $750 direct payments in days – see when you’ll get your cash
SEVERAL states have now given thousands of qualified Americans direct payouts of up to $750, thanks to new programs. Residents of Rhode Island can now claim up to $750 for three children and $250 for each child under a new plan that was initiated this month. A recent effort, which...
Western Mexico braces for Sunday landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Roslyn
Hurricane Roslyn, barreling towards Mexico as a major Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall Sunday morning, bringing dangerous storm surge and flooding to parts of the country, forecasters said.
