Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
elmoreautauganews.com
The Coosa Candy Crawl is coming to Downtown Wetumpka Oct. 27!
Join Main Street Wetumpka for the Coosa Candy Crawl! Dress in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat through our local downtown businesses and table sponsors. Is your business or organization interested in sponsoring a trick-or-treat table at the event? Registration is $20 and goes towards event costs! Table sponsors are required to bring their own table, decorations, and a minimum of 2500 pieces of candy.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
elmoreautauganews.com
Art Show Coming to Downtown Wetumpka Saturday
SATURDAY AT 10 AM – 5 PM. Join Downtown Artists Wetumpka, a group of the best artists in and around beautiful Wetumpka, as they showcase their art, which will be for sale up and down Company St and in the Alley. Hours are 10 am – 5 pm!
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
WSFA
Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions. “They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”. Mental...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
WSFA
Survey finds alarming mindsets among women about mammograms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new survey finds an alarming number of young women have no plans of getting what could be the most important breast cancer screening at the recommended age. To remind us of the importance of screening, Friday is National Mammography Day. According to current guidelines, women...
Demopolis, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Demopolis. The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Demopolis High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Demopolis High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County Commission Endorses Statewide Amendments #2 and #7
Autauga County, Ala. –Autauga County Commissioners, Chairman Jay Thompson, Vice Chairman John Thrailkill, Rusty Jacksland, Bill Tatum and Larry Stoudemire adopted a resolution in support of statewide Amendments #2 and #7 during the regular Autauga County Commission Meeting on October 18, 2022. Both Amendments appear on the November 8,...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 13 to Oct.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard. • Domestic violence was reported on Upper River Road. • A motorist was given assistance on Thomas Circle. • A prowler was reported on Red Hill Road. • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Weldon Road. •...
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery principal surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
A Montgomery principal received a huge surprise this morning for his work in and out of the classroom. Dr. Bryan Cutter, principal at Dalraida Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly Wednesday that he helped organize. The catch is he didn’t know he was the guest of honor.
