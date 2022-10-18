Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-3; Old Dominion 3-3 Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO