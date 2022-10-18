Read full article on original website
Related
13newsnow.com
Friday Night Huddle Recap: Week 9
It’s the home stretch of the high school football regular season as the Phoebus Phantoms claimed their sixth consecutive Peninsula district title over the Woodside Wolverines on Friday night. Phoebus was 7-0 entering the matchup meanwhile the Wolverines were 6-1- their only loss to Warwick in triple overtime earlier this season. Woodside’s defense has been unstoppable with its fourth shutout coming last week in a 39-0 win over Bethel. Tonight looked quite different for them.
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside. Thursday:. Menchville 30, Bethel 20. Warhill 55, Grafton 13. Friday:. Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28. Phoebus 41, Woodside...
CBS Sports
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-3; Old Dominion 3-3 Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia as well as performers are scheduled to attend
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Luria and Kiggans tied in Virginia’s 2nd District race, new poll shows
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans are locked in a dead heat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, a new poll shows.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
Comments / 1