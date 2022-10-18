Read full article on original website
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure
Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day
A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.
Student-loan companies who want to sue the government to stop Biden's student-loan forgiveness are on their own, a judge just ruled — states can't do it on their behalf
A judge struck down a major challenge to Biden's debt relief — partly because GOP-led states were acting on behalf of loan company MOHELA.
