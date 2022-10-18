ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Texas Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Texas for a rally on Saturday night as he faces growing legal pressure—just one day after the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot subpoenaed the embattled ex-president. Trump will speak in Robstown to support his endorsed candidates in the Lone...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden meets trans activist in Oval Office who sparked controversy after saying she WILL be a mom one day

A viral TikTok star and transgender activist visited President Joe Biden in the Oval Office to discuss her transition and transgender issues in the US. Dylan Mulvaney, who documents on the app her 'firsts' as a woman in a series she calls 'days of girlhood,' revealed that she and members of NowThis News were visiting the White House for an interview that will be made public on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy