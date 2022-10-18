Read full article on original website
Snapchat +: stories can now remain on view for a week
Snapchat has just announced several new features to come for users of Snapchat+, its premium plan. Among them, we note the possibility of choosing the lifespan of the stories, from one hour only up to a week. Towards the end of June 2022, Snapchat announced the launch of Snapchat+, a...
These websites bring you your favorite retro games for free, without downloading or installing anything
Retro is back in fashion. For many games, both large productions and independents, that are released today, users will continue to have a special affection for retro games. And it is that, for many, the games of the past were much better than the games of today, more entertaining, without lootboxes or infinite DLCs with which to get people’s money. Although most of these games have unfortunately fallen into oblivion, there are many ways to play them again on our computer. And today we are going to see some of the best we can find.
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
which one to choose to mount a Netflix at home?
We currently have many options for enjoy streaming movies and seriesplatforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ They offer us a great variety. However, to be able to access all the content we have to contract each and every one of them, which makes the annual cost skyrocket. Many users are resorting to assembling at home a NAS serverand use some program to comfortably view all the multimedia content of the server, today we are going to explain the main characteristics and differences of the three most popular: Plex, JellyFin and Emby.
Silly apps and games you didn’t know existed for Alexa
Echo devices can greatly increase your productivity. Home automation is Alexa’s strong point. Not having to get up from where you are to turn on a light or stop the music saves you a lot of time. The same goes for reminders, alarms and other technologies built into the device. But let’s not fool ourselves. Not everything in Alexa is productivity. If you don’t believe it, there goes a whole string of bullshit in the form of skills that you can install on your device to spend the time:
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
This is what YouTube will cost you per month
The market is in turmoil, and nothing good is augured. This week we have been able to see several changes that seek to put an end to shared Netflix accounts. For example, a function to migrate data to another account, and a price increase for those who decide to share their accounts. But surely this does not end here, and, apart from possible more changes coming to Netflix, it is easy for other companies to follow similar practices to limit, or make the use of shared accounts more expensive. Now, the one that has taken a new step in this field has been Youtube.
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
This will have to pay to share an account on Netflix, is it still worth it?
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.
LibreOffice has become paid, what happened?
Surely we have heard of LibreOffice. The office suite The Document Foundation It was born as a fork of the OpenOffice project in order to offer users an open source, totally free, and free alternative to Microsoft Office. Currently, this suite is one of the largest projects within the OpenSource field, and a piece of software that, of course, has changed the world of software, both in Windows and Linux. However, despite the fact that it has always been a free program, today we can find a paid version. Specifically from 4.59 euros. What happened?
So you can measure the air quality of your home for less than 30 euros
You can use smart sensors to have all kinds of information about your home. For example temperature, humidity, detect water leaks… There are also motion sensors to detect possible intruders. In this article we are going to talk about something important such as air quality sensors. You will see that they are not that expensive and that you can find cheap options on Amazon.
We already know what the next Netflix flop is going to be, and you’re going to pay for it
Most of you already know first-hand that Netflix is known for the movies, series, and documentaries that we can play on its platform. We find content both of our own production and that of third parties and we have the possibility of pay a subscription to benefit from it all. However, and partly due to its enormous popularity, the company as such wants to enter other sectors that are also related to leisure.
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
these games say goodbye to online
It is a serious problem facing the current video game landscape that, in one way or another, offers functions that need to connect again and again to the company’s servers editor that, whether we like it or not, represent a significant expense as the years go by and the critical mass of players decreases along with the popularity of that title. So Electronic Arts has taken the ax out for a walk to clean up.
What are the advantages of using a smart power strip with WiFi
A smart power strip with Wi-Fi is similar to a smart plug, but in this case we will be able to plug in more than one device. Basically it is like a traditional power strip, but we are going to be able to control it via Wi-Fi and take advantage of certain clear advantages that you will see that can be useful in your day to day.
so clean and speed up your Windows
With the passage of time, Windows begins to work slowly and give all kinds of problems. This is due to many reasons, although one of the most frequent is due to the fact of accumulating junk and unnecessary files, which fill up our hard drive and overload the system with unnecessary data. For this reason, cleaning temporary files and reviewing configurations is one of the essential tasks to ensure that our PC works in the best possible way.
Look at these 5 aspects of your router to know if it is good or not
If you have a router and want to know if it is good or not, you should check both its technical characteristics, as well as basic performance tests to see if it works well or not. It is very important to determine if our router is good or not, because the operation of the wired and wireless network in our house will depend on it, and it could affect the home automation devices we have, online games with a console or PC, and even the user experience while consuming multimedia content on the Smart TV. Next, we will indicate what aspects you should pay attention to in your current routerand determine if it is good or not.
is the worst for your home WiFi
All of us use WiFi networks at home to connect to the Internet wirelessly, from our laptops, smartphones, tablets and we can even connect Smart TV and any home automation device. On many occasions we have little coverage at home, and we decide to put WiFi repeaters, thinking that this can solve the problem. Next, we will explain what are the main mistakes you make and what really is the worst for WiFi From home.
Windows 10 and 11 on offer for the Halloween promotion
New week, and a new promotion arrives. Halloween is just around the corner, and thanks to that we have a new selection of offers from licenses of Windows 10, Windows 11 and Office at CDKeySales.com through which you can save up to 90% of the price, are you going to let it go?
