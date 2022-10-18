Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
Valley Breeze
Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir
SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season. Chase, who has been making maple syrup...
Turnto10.com
Somerset residents vote to add 1 school resource officer
(WJAR) — A new school resource officer will be added in Somerset public schools following a town vote Monday night. Residents in Somerset voted Monday at a special town meeting on whether the town should add more SROs in public schools. Leaders could still add up to two more...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces new Chief of General Surgery for Fall River, New Bedford, Wareham
FALL RIVER, NEW BEDFORD, and WAREHAM, Mass. – Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, has accepted the position of Chief of General Surgery at Southcoast Health, officials announced. Dr. Huaco will succeed Victor Pricolo, MD, FACS, who has retired after more than a decade in the role. Dr....
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
Daily Collegian
Satire: It’s time for UMass to get rid of some students
Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. It is about a month and a half into the semester at the University of Massachusetts, and many students have finally settled in on campus. Many students have also settled in off-campus. So many students. Like, a lot of students.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
fallriverreporter.com
MassDOT issues update on work taking place on South Coast Rail
With the South Coast Rail project set to restore commuter rail service between Boston and southeastern Massachusetts by the end of 2023, here is an update on the work taking place in Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Assonet, Fall River, Berkley, and New Bedford. Freetown: Full Road Closure/Detour, Single-Lane Closures and...
ABC6.com
Construction firm behind 6/10 Connector project fined over contaminated materials
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Chuha said Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., a Massachusetts construction firm, has been fined over an investigation into fill used in the 6/10 Connector project in Providence. Federal prosecutors said stone and dirt from two separate Barletta job sites, in...
ABC6.com
Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
Fall River Native Opening Boutique of Her Dreams in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it." Now a Westport resident, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in local fashion and style. This weekend, she will open Jaxx Boutique in town at 875 State Road.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet Town Meeting passes all articles
Voters passed all articles at the Acushnet Special Town Meeting (STM) on Monday, 10/17/22, most with no discussion. Article 2 totalled $44,472.57 to correct budgets in the current fiscal year. The article included taking $136,788 from the School Department’s budget to rectify an error with the school choice account. The money will be replaced with funds from Collaborative Tuition and the short-term interest on the roof project.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
Turnto10.com
Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
fallriverreporter.com
The City of Fall River will be seeing road detours and disruptions due to water main work in multiple locations
The City of Fall River will be seeing road detours and disruptions due to water main work in multiple locations. A section of Atlantic Blvd. in the vicinity of Mt. Hope Ave. will experience periodic road closures as needed for water main work in that area. The closures will be...
Westport’s Ghostly Legend of ‘The House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the SouthCoast, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is long gone physically,...
