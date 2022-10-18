ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

2 Woonsocket schools closed Thursday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Chase placing new maple syrup lines along Scituate Reservoir

SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season. Chase, who has been making maple syrup...
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Somerset residents vote to add 1 school resource officer

(WJAR) — A new school resource officer will be added in Somerset public schools following a town vote Monday night. Residents in Somerset voted Monday at a special town meeting on whether the town should add more SROs in public schools. Leaders could still add up to two more...
SOMERSET, MA
Valley Breeze

Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display

CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
CUMBERLAND, RI
Daily Collegian

Satire: It’s time for UMass to get rid of some students

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. It is about a month and a half into the semester at the University of Massachusetts, and many students have finally settled in on campus. Many students have also settled in off-campus. So many students. Like, a lot of students.
WORCESTER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”

International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT issues update on work taking place on South Coast Rail

With the South Coast Rail project set to restore commuter rail service between Boston and southeastern Massachusetts by the end of 2023, here is an update on the work taking place in Middleborough, Lakeville, Raynham, Taunton, Assonet, Fall River, Berkley, and New Bedford. Freetown: Full Road Closure/Detour, Single-Lane Closures and...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Missing Dighton boy found safe, police say

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chief Shawn Cronin said the teen was found around 1:30 p.m about a half-mile from his home. Several agencies assisted in the search for the boy. According to police, the 14-year-old was reported missing...
DIGHTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet Town Meeting passes all articles

Voters passed all articles at the Acushnet Special Town Meeting (STM) on Monday, 10/17/22, most with no discussion. Article 2 totalled $44,472.57 to correct budgets in the current fiscal year. The article included taking $136,788 from the School Department’s budget to rectify an error with the school choice account. The money will be replaced with funds from Collaborative Tuition and the short-term interest on the roof project.
ACUSHNET, MA
reportertoday.com

Nora Joan Thomas

Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Retired contractor donates tools to man whose van was stolen

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. Donald Thela has a war chest of power tools and construction materials at his North Kingstown home. He said they don’t get much use anymore since he retired as a contractor six months ago.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

