Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
news24-680.com
Concord’s Imperial Palace Burns – Again
A shuttered Concord restaurant burst into flames – again – early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at the building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. Roving lensman Craig Cannon said the old Imperial Restaurant started burning about 4a.m. and was still burning at 6.
Massive fire guts boarded-up restaurant in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road. At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite […]
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Eater
Bay Area Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
rosevilletoday.com
Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu
NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo rapper LaRussell makes Momo’s Café ‘pay what you want’ through end of year
VALLEJO – Independent rapper LaRussell has bought out downtown Vallejo’s Momo’s Café and intends to let customers pay whatever they want to eat there through the end of this year, the rapper announced on Wednesday. LaRussell told the Vallejo Sun that starting on Oct. 24 and...
KCRA.com
'It begins with a heart': Johnny Cash's son visits Folsom trail in his father’s namesake
FOLSOM, Calif. — Ahead of the Folsom Americana Fest, John Carter Cash, the son of June Carter and Johnny Cash, visited the Johnny Cash Folsom Trail for the very first time. “It’s a true blessing, you know it begins with a heart and that’s what first attracted my father coming here,” Cash said.
'It's not safe,' Stockton street becomes trash dumping ground
STOCKTON — A street in Stockton has become a dumping ground, and some residents have become frustrated.Salters Drive is an eyesore for residents; broken glass, old furniture, and litter block the sidewalk — raising concerns about safety. Residents say people come into their neighborhood and dump trash on their sidewalks. The unofficial dumping ground sits in front of several mailboxes. One neighbor took to Facebook to say mail delivery drivers have to park around the corner in order to deliver mail. Plenty of cars pass through the area – he says it is a hazard for drivers. "I see them parking right...
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Large fire burning at abandoned Concord restaurant in strip mall, partial roof collapse
Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning, where part of the roof collapsed causing firefighters to retreat.
14-year-old Windsor girl on scooter escapes two masked men in a white van
WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men […]
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
Armed man slaps someone near Oakley elementary school: Police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a gun slapped someone near an elementary school in Oakley, police stated. The man was reported near the front office of Vintage Elementary School at 12:29 p.m. Oct. 19. Police released a picture later Wednesday from security footage of the person they believe to be the attacker. KRON […]
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
