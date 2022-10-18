Read full article on original website
Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists his Rangers players are 'still behind' him and working to 'overturn this moment' after poor display saw them booed off at half-time and full-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston
Under-fire Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Saturday night insisted he believes his players are still behind him - even though he admits they failed to show any fight or aggression until time added-on in a grim 1-1 home draw with Livingston. The Ibrox outfit were booed off the field...
Lens beats wasteful Marseille to take 2nd place; Lyon wins
Lens punished Marseille for its wasteful finishing by winning 1-0 with a deflected late shot to move up to second place in the French league
