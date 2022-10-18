The Ashland Forest Lands Commission and City staff are seeking feedback on a proposed climate change adaptation plan for 1,100 acres of City and Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission forests in and around the community. A public open house will be held October 25 at 7 p.m. at The Grove, located at 1195 East Main St (just east of the Police Station and Council Chambers). The draft plan is linked below in the background section for review. You can join in person or via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94738146782.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO