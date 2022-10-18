Read full article on original website
Tannahill Weavers at Grizzly Peak Winery
TANNAHILL WEAVERS ~ (From Scotland) Roy Gullane (lead vocals, guitar), Phil Smillie (flute, whistles, bodhran, vocals, Malcolm Bushby (fiddle, vocals, bouzouki), Iain Macgillivray (highland bagpipes, scottish small pipes, fiddle, whistles, vocals) Grizzly Peak Center (winery) 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland, OR. Tuesday October 25, 7:00pm. By request of the band...
Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase
As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
City Forests Climate Change Adaptation Plan Open House October 25
The Ashland Forest Lands Commission and City staff are seeking feedback on a proposed climate change adaptation plan for 1,100 acres of City and Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission forests in and around the community. A public open house will be held October 25 at 7 p.m. at The Grove, located at 1195 East Main St (just east of the Police Station and Council Chambers). The draft plan is linked below in the background section for review. You can join in person or via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/94738146782.
