Lincoln, NE

huskers.com

NU Announces Wrestling TV Coverage

A total of four Husker wrestling duals will be televised nationally during the 2022-23 season, as the Big Ten announced TV information and start times Thursday morning. Nebraska's home duals against Minnesota (Jan. 13) and Arizona State (Feb. 19) and its road duals at Iowa (Jan. 20) and Ohio State (Feb. 10) will all be carried on the Big Ten Network.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Hit the Road to Take on Hawkeyes

Nebraska swimming and diving returns to action for a conference matchup against Iowa on Friday, with events beginning at 4 p.m. in Iowa City. The Huskers are coming off a busy weekend competing at home, moving to 3-1 on the season after collecting a pair of wins over Iowa State and South Dakota, while dropping one to Minnesota.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Face No. 12 Purdue

• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team is back on the road for its next three matches, beginning with a 7 p.m. (CT) showdown at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. The Huskers and Boilermakers will meet in Holloway Gymnasium for a nationally televised Big Ten Network broadcast, with online streaming available at FoxSports.com.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
huskers.com

Huskers Sweep No. 12 Purdue on the Road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up another sweep on the road with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday night at Holloway Gymnasium. Bekka Allick had a career-high 12 kills with four blocks and hit .611 to lead the Huskers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

