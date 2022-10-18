Read full article on original website
Elon Musk reportedly planning to cut 75 per cent of Twitter's staff after acquisition
Plans reportedly reveal that Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter’s workforce should his deal to buy the social network go through, according to The Washington Post.Current management had already decided to cut a quarter of the workforce, however, Musk’s more extreme plans would take employee numbers from 7,500 to just 2,000.The $44 billion deal is set to be completed by the end of October, after the Tesla founder initially pulled out, before being threatened with legal action.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Aldi is the US's fastest-growing grocery chain and more households earning $50-100K are shopping there. Here are the no-frills tactics that help make it so cheap.
Why is Aldi so cheap? The discount chain doesn't care about special services or fancy displays — and it turns out neither do Americans.
Australia’s No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s biggest health insurer said on Thursday a criminal had apparently stolen customers’ medical information as part of a massive breach of data, fuelling concern about a wave of high-profile cyber attacks. Medibank Private Ltd, which covers one-sixth of Australians, said an unidentified person had shown...
Deliveroo warns on sales growth as consumers tighten belts
LONDON (Reuters) – British food delivery company Deliveroo warned sales growth would be at the lower end of its previous guidance, as households cut back on take-aways due to rising prices. Despite the worsening outlook, Deliveroo, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, also slightly upgraded its...
ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit along with record new bookings, boosting its shares. Europe’s largest technology company also said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. CEO Peter...
Deliveroo to quit Dutch market on Nov. 30, riders to get compensation
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Deliveroo, the meals ordering and delivery company, said it would halt operations in the Netherlands as of Nov. 30 with its riders in the country receiving a compensation package. “After consulting with employees and riders, Deliveroo has established that reaching and keeping a top market position in the...
Automakers need more time to meet U.S. minerals requirements for EVs -execs
DETROIT (Reuters) -U.S. legislators need to give automakers operating in the United States more time to achieve the required sourcing levels of battery minerals used in electric vehicles to qualify for federal tax incentives, several industry executives said on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act, as currently written, requires automakers to...
