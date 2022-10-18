Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit along with record new bookings, boosting its shares. Europe’s largest technology company also said it did not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. CEO Peter...
datafloq.com
South African crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023 -regulator
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country’s financial conduct regulator said on Thursday. A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not mean that...
datafloq.com
Germany’s Merck KGaA insists chip market remains attractive
FRANFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Merck KGaA does not anticipate that a projected decline in smartphone sales this year will weigh on its semiconductor chemicals business, CEO Belen Garijo told Reuters on Thursday, insisting the market remained attractive. Sales of mobile phones, the biggest driver of the microchip market, are forecast to fall...
datafloq.com
Google calls India antitrust watchdog’s Android decision a “setback” for consumers
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that the Indian antitrust watchdog’s decision to fine it 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was a “major setback” for consumers and businesses in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said...
datafloq.com
Foxconn says production normal at iPhone plant in China despite COVID curbs
(Reuters) -Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Friday production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite tightening COVID-19 restrictions at the plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou this week. The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc’s iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in and required...
datafloq.com
Australia’s No. 1 health insurer says hacker stole patient details
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s biggest health insurer said on Thursday a criminal had apparently stolen customers’ medical information as part of a massive breach of data, fuelling concern about a wave of high-profile cyber attacks. Medibank Private Ltd, which covers one-sixth of Australians, said an unidentified person had shown...
datafloq.com
Essential Data Structures And Algorithms For Developers
The thought of a coding interview often makes many people cringe. It might be difficult, demanding, and stressful. Sometimes it can be difficult even to decide what topics to prepare for. Today, you will learn about the fundamental data structures and algorithms assessed in coding interviews. After reading this article,...
datafloq.com
Greenlight’s Einhorn optimistic Twitter deal with Musk will close
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital has had a long history with entrepreneur Elon Musk, in a letter on Friday said he expects Musk’s deal to buy Twitter Inc. will “close at or near the originally agreed upon price.”. Einhorn told his investors...
datafloq.com
ABB reports record margin in Q3 as demand stays strong
ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB posted its highest-ever quarterly profit margin during the third quarter as the engineering and technology company said customer demand remained strong. The maker of industrial drives and electric ship motors said on Thursday its core operating profit margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 16.6%, the highest since the Swiss company was founded in 1988.
datafloq.com
Britain’s ASOS to overhaul business model after profit slump
LONDON (Reuters) -ASOS, the one-time British poster child for the shift to online fashion retailing, will overhaul its business model after the economic crunch and a string of operational problems hammered its profits. New CEO Jos Antonio Ramos Calamonte said that while ASOS’s core business in the UK remained strong,...
datafloq.com
Automakers need more time to meet U.S. minerals requirements for EVs -execs
DETROIT (Reuters) -U.S. legislators need to give automakers operating in the United States more time to achieve the required sourcing levels of battery minerals used in electric vehicles to qualify for federal tax incentives, several industry executives said on Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act, as currently written, requires automakers to...
datafloq.com
China holds emergency talks with chip firms after U.S. curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies...
Comments / 1