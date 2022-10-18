Read full article on original website
How To Gather Market Intelligence?
All businesses, regardless of size, ought to be doing market research. As a business owner, market research gives you the information you need to make decisions regarding your company’s goods, costs, promotions, and locations. Understanding the always-evolving customer’s needs and wishes helps you make modifications and upgrades that will...
Twitter tells employees there are no plans for layoffs
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Thursday clarified to staff that there are no plans for company-wide layoffs since it signed a deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, after a media outlet reported that Musk is considering layoffs at the company. Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday...
Greenlight’s Einhorn optimistic Twitter deal with Musk will close
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital has had a long history with entrepreneur Elon Musk, in a letter on Friday said he expects Musk’s deal to buy Twitter Inc. will “close at or near the originally agreed upon price.”. Einhorn told his investors...
Google calls India antitrust watchdog’s Android decision a “setback” for consumers
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that the Indian antitrust watchdog’s decision to fine it 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was a “major setback” for consumers and businesses in the country. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said...
Germany’s Merck KGaA insists chip market remains attractive
FRANFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Merck KGaA does not anticipate that a projected decline in smartphone sales this year will weigh on its semiconductor chemicals business, CEO Belen Garijo told Reuters on Thursday, insisting the market remained attractive. Sales of mobile phones, the biggest driver of the microchip market, are forecast to fall...
Foxconn says production normal at iPhone plant in China despite COVID curbs
(Reuters) -Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Friday production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite tightening COVID-19 restrictions at the plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou this week. The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc’s iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in and required...
Deliveroo warns on sales growth as consumers tighten belts
LONDON (Reuters) – British food delivery company Deliveroo warned sales growth would be at the lower end of its previous guidance, as households cut back on take-aways due to rising prices. Despite the worsening outlook, Deliveroo, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, also slightly upgraded its...
ABB reports record margin in Q3 as demand stays strong
ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB posted its highest-ever quarterly profit margin during the third quarter as the engineering and technology company said customer demand remained strong. The maker of industrial drives and electric ship motors said on Thursday its core operating profit margin increased by 1.5 percentage points to 16.6%, the highest since the Swiss company was founded in 1988.
Britain’s ASOS to overhaul business model after profit slump
LONDON (Reuters) -ASOS, the one-time British poster child for the shift to online fashion retailing, will overhaul its business model after the economic crunch and a string of operational problems hammered its profits. New CEO Jos Antonio Ramos Calamonte said that while ASOS’s core business in the UK remained strong,...
Deliveroo to quit Dutch market on Nov. 30, riders to get compensation
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Deliveroo, the meals ordering and delivery company, said it would halt operations in the Netherlands as of Nov. 30 with its riders in the country receiving a compensation package. “After consulting with employees and riders, Deliveroo has established that reaching and keeping a top market position in the...
China holds emergency talks with chip firms after U.S. curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies...
