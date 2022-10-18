Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History
Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature. The […]
connect-bridgeport.com
VIDEO: BHS Drumline Rocks Gymnasium at Homecoming Assembly
It was a rocking performance - and a very well-received one. The Bridgeport High School Drumline delivered Thursday morning at the BHS Homecoming assembly. See a portion of the performance at the YouTube video below.
New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
West Virginia had its earliest snowfall in October
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
WDTV
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest single-day festivals, and yet, its reach spans days and even weeks before and after the actual event. “We’ve been seeing it for the past two weeks here in the office,” said Beckley Sullivan. “Our phones started...
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
connect-bridgeport.com
85 High School Students From Across the State Take Park in 2022 FBI Teen Academy
Dalton Auvil has dreamed of becoming an FBI agent for as long as he can remember. On Thursday, the Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior had the opportunity to see up close and personal what goes on at the FBI during the 2002 FBI Teen Academy at the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division complex in Bridgeport.
connect-bridgeport.com
City of Bridgeport to Host Two Ribbon Cutting Events
The City of Bridgeport will be holding two ribon cutting events on Wedensday, Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail. It will take place at 4 pm. This trail runs along Virginia Avenue near The Square@Bridgeport retail shopping center to the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Hinkle Lake Road.
BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run
BREAKING NEWS: (Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee, Summers County Independent Senate candidate Harry Lee Forbes has been ruled ineligible to run. The Greenbrier GOP brought a lawsuit against Forbes, citing that he was not eligible to run because he resides in the same county as current senator Jack David Woodrum. The former candidate was running for the 10th senatorial district, which Senator Woodrum already serves. According to the lawsuit, West Virginia law does not allow two senators from the same county and district to serve concurrently. In today's hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ruled in favor of the Greenbrier GOP, and Forbes will be henceforth removed from the ballot. The post BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run appeared first on The Hinton News.
connect-bridgeport.com
Community Food Drive for Shepherd's Corner is Saturday
Members of the communty are asked to help stock the shelves of Shepherd's Corner. Please leave your food donations on your front porch or near your mailbox. Volunteers - including those from GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport, Bridgeport Lions Club, BHS Student Council, and other civic groups - will be going door-to-door 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. to pick up donations. Donations can also be brought to Shepherd's Corner during those hours. Thank you for your support.
Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike
Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
Juvenile flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile was struck by a vehicle in Bluefield and was flown to a hospital for treatment. WVVA News reports that the incident happened around 5:45 pm at College Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection. The juvenile was flown to a hospital in Roanoke and is...
lootpress.com
Traffic alert: Downtown Beckley lane closure
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists may experience minor delays in travel though the Downtown Beckley area Thursday morning. Roadside work being conducted along Prince Street in downtown has resulted in the closure of a single left lane of traffic leading up to the traffic light near the police department building.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Council to Give a Thumbs Up or Down on Amendment 2 on Ballot for Nov. 8 General Election
A relatively short Bridgeport City Council agenda will see the city’s governing body to give a vote of support or opposition to Amendment 2 that will be part of the upcoming Nov. 8 election ballot across West Virginia. It is one of just a few items in front of...
Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
