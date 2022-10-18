ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.  The […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia had its earliest snowfall in October

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free Thanksgiving […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

City of Bridgeport to Host Two Ribbon Cutting Events

The City of Bridgeport will be holding two ribon cutting events on Wedensday, Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail. It will take place at 4 pm. This trail runs along Virginia Avenue near The Square@Bridgeport retail shopping center to the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Hinkle Lake Road.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hinton News

BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run

BREAKING NEWS: (Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee, Summers County Independent Senate candidate Harry Lee Forbes has been ruled ineligible to run. The Greenbrier GOP brought a lawsuit against Forbes, citing that he was not eligible to run because he resides in the same county as current senator Jack David Woodrum. The former candidate was running for the 10th senatorial district, which Senator Woodrum already serves. According to the lawsuit, West Virginia law does not allow two senators from the same county and district to serve concurrently. In today's hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ruled in favor of the Greenbrier GOP, and Forbes will be henceforth removed from the ballot. The post BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Community Food Drive for Shepherd's Corner is Saturday

Members of the communty are asked to help stock the shelves of Shepherd's Corner. Please leave your food donations on your front porch or near your mailbox. Volunteers - including those from GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport, Bridgeport Lions Club, BHS Student Council, and other civic groups - will be going door-to-door 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. to pick up donations. Donations can also be brought to Shepherd's Corner during those hours. Thank you for your support.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hinton News

Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike

Twenty-seven individuals came together Sunday, October 16, to hike the Potts Valley Rail-Trail. Group hikes like this one were started to promote healthy and active communities, as well as a means to explore new places. The leaves were beautiful, the company was fabulous, food tasty, and precipitation minimal during the event. During the outing, Susan, a hiking participant, reunited with her dog that had been missing for seven days. "Marigold" had gone missing approximately seven miles from where she and her owner reunited along the trail to the joy of everyone in the group! The trailhead begins in West Virginia, near the Virginia border, on the Waiteville Road in Monroe County. The railroad line was used by Norfolk and Western Railway between 1909 and 1932 to haul raw materials out of the mountainous environment. Though in the Appalachian Mountains, the trail bed has a mild grade, which made it easy for trains with heavy cargo to pull and for present-day hikers to enjoy the five-mile section of the trail. Thanks to WVU Monroe County Extension Service and Friends of Monroe for sponsoring this event! The post Woman reunites with missing dog during a group hike appeared first on The Hinton News.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Traffic alert: Downtown Beckley lane closure

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists may experience minor delays in travel though the Downtown Beckley area Thursday morning. Roadside work being conducted along Prince Street in downtown has resulted in the closure of a single left lane of traffic leading up to the traffic light near the police department building.
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

