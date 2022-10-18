Read full article on original website
Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a family dispute call early Wednesday morning involving a suspect possibly armed, according to the department. Bakersfield… Read more "Suspect Taken into Custody After Family Dispute Call in Bakersfield"
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
2 Arvin High School employees placed on leave: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Arvin High School employees have been placed on leave, according to the Kern High School District. No specific employees were identified and the district is not able to comment further on personnel matters, said Erin Briscoe, Information & Communications Manager of KHSD. This past...
Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
Case of bullying at Arvin High School caught on camera
An alleged bullying incident at a local high school was caught on camera resulting in an uproar from fellow students and parents, posting footage of the incident on social media.
1 Person Died, 1 Other Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue S at around 9 p.m.
Two Arvin High employees placed on leave after bullying incident: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video. The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.” This comes following a viral video […]
Teen reported missing in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Parents in Arvin protest bullying at Arvin High School
The anti-bullying protest follows a viral video showing a special-needs student being bullied. Arvin High School says the behavior seen in the video will not be tolerated on campus.
Kern County Narcotics Enforcement Yields Over 100 Pounds of Seized Fentanyl; Two Arrested
Above: Narcotics seized during search of vehicle | Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to curb narcotics trafficking in the county and beyond. From October 11th...
Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
Fatal shooting at Delano apartments
The Delano Police Department is asking for help in a homicide investigation for a shooting that happened on Saturday, October 15th.
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
Curran Middle School student found with pellet gun on campus
School officials at Curran Middle School say a student brought a pellet gun to campus on Thursday, October 20th.
Investigators want to speak to three people about the Party City fire
Kern County Fire is asking the public's help to identify three people who they believe are involved with setting a fire inside the Party City on Rosedale Tuesday night.
Viral video shows apparent bullying of special needs student at Arvin High
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the area where the mother and parents spoke to the media in Lamont. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video taken at Arvin High School shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut. A family member told 17 […]
Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A street vendor selling balloons was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital Wednesday night,… Read more "Balloon Street Vendor Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale"
At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
