California City, CA

KGET

Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Killed in Bakersfield Hit-and-Run Collision

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision Friday night, Oct. 21, around 8:13 p.m. in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the location at South H and Belle Terrace where the victim was initially reported down on the roadway struck by an older model Yukon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Arvin High School employees placed on leave: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Arvin High School employees have been placed on leave, according to the Kern High School District. No specific employees were identified and the district is not able to comment further on personnel matters, said Erin Briscoe, Information & Communications Manager of KHSD. This past...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
FORTUNA, CA
KGET

Two Arvin High employees placed on leave after bullying incident: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video. The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.” This comes following a viral video […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

At-risk woman found by KCSO helicopter

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An at-risk missing woman, Louise Bartley, 76, was found Tuesday after she went missing the day before in Mojave in a search and rescue effort with multiple agencies, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Bartley left her home on foot in...
MOJAVE, CA

