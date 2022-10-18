Read full article on original website
Chemical hair straighteners are making a comeback among Black women, just as a new study links relaxers to uterine cancer
#TeamRelaxer or #TeamNaturalHair? It’s a debate Black women have been having since the dawn of time. Whereas relaxers, a chemical treatment that loosens curl patterns and straightens hair, were once popular for a myriad of reasons including discrimination against Black hair, the latest natural hair movement, which had a resurgence in the 2010s, saw many women trading in their Dark & Lovely boxes for weekly deep conditioners.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
WebMD
More Evidence Sleep Counts Toward Heart Health
Oct. 21, 2022 – Including how long a person sleeps in a heart health score was able to predict heart disease risk among older adults, results of a new study show. The study supports the American Heart Association's recent decision to make sleep duration "an essential component for ideal heart and brain health."
Phys.org
Dark personality traits make people susceptible to fake news
People who deny the existence of facts believe in fake news more often. People with dark personality traits—those who always put their own benefit first—are particularly often affected. These are the findings of a new study at the Human-Computer-Media Institute at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany. "Some...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
WebMD
Gas Stoves Can Emit High Levels of Cancer-Causing Benzene: Study
Oct. 21, 2022 – A new study from California showed that some household gas stoves leak dangerous air pollutants such as benzene, which is linked to cancer. Gas stoves can leak even when they are turned off, said Eric Lebel, PhD, the lead study author. Pollutants in the natural gas then infiltrate the home and are most dangerous in small, poorly ventilated kitchens.
WebMD
My Culture and Identity With Crohn’s Disease
My parents immigrated to the United States from Egypt many years ago. There are many things about my background that I am proud of. For instance, Egyptians are well known for their hospitality and generosity. Tell a tante you like her earrings, and she will immediately take them off and give them to you. Plus the food, art, music, and classic movies are incredible!
WebMD
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Research, Then Shop
Oct. 21, 2022 – This past Monday was the long-anticipated debut of over-the-counter hearing aids, the day they could be sold at stores, pharmacies, and online after the FDA signed off on these less expensive options that require no health care professional’s input. What could be simpler? Just...
WebMD
Fetterman's Recovery Highlights Road Back From Stroke
Oct. 21, 2022 – John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, is recovering well from a stroke he had in late spring, according to a medical report from his primary care doctor. In his evaluation of Fetterman, Clifford Chen, MD, concluded that “he has no work restrictions and...
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — When Chastity Murry had her first psychotic break, she went into her bathroom and downed a whole bottle of pills, hoping to die. Her teenage daughter had to perform CPR to save her life. Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who would become her husband, Dante Murry, also lost touch with reality and considered suicide. Different illnesses led them down similar paths – bipolar disorder in her case and schizoaffective disorder in his – conditions long considered by many to be distinct and unrelated. But a growing body of research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
