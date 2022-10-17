Read full article on original website
Abandoned building demolished in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today. The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature. The […]
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
matadornetwork.com
Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour
Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details
(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
WDTV
The numbers are in: 2022 Bridge Day draws biggest crowds in decades
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bridge Day is one of West Virginia’s largest single-day festivals, and yet, its reach spans days and even weeks before and after the actual event. “We’ve been seeing it for the past two weeks here in the office,” said Beckley Sullivan. “Our phones started...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
wchsnetwork.com
Reba set to hit the stage in Charleston on Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba, will be in Charleston Thursday night for a performance. The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC). Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the CCCC told 580-WCHS that less than 100 tickets remain for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
WSAZ
Lawmakers and county leaders discuss Amendment 2 and county jail bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the ballot in West Virginia this year is Amendment 2. The amendment would give the Legislature the ability to remove the personal property tax and the business equipment and inventory tax. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the county depends on that tax revenue...
What is Amendment Four?
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians will vote on an amendment, called Amendment Four (4), that could give state lawmakers oversight of the West Virginia Board of Education. If the majority votes “yes” for Amendment Four, decisions about local schools would receive oversight from Charleston lawmakers, according to experts. Proponents of Amendment Four explain […]
BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run
BREAKING NEWS: (Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee, Summers County Independent Senate candidate Harry Lee Forbes has been ruled ineligible to run. The Greenbrier GOP brought a lawsuit against Forbes, citing that he was not eligible to run because he resides in the same county as current senator Jack David Woodrum. The former candidate was running for the 10th senatorial district, which Senator Woodrum already serves. According to the lawsuit, West Virginia law does not allow two senators from the same county and district to serve concurrently. In today's hearing, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ruled in favor of the Greenbrier GOP, and Forbes will be henceforth removed from the ballot. The post BREAKING: Summers County Senate candidate ruled ineligible to run appeared first on The Hinton News.
Veterans Voices: Back of the Dragon Welcome Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Did you know one of the beloved staples of Tazewell County was created by a veteran? The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center is a destination for riding enthusiasts – 32 miles of winding curves and unparalleled excitement. And a labor of love of a local veteran who wanted to continue to serve […]
West Virginia camp fire leaves one dead
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A fire left one dead in Fayette County earlier today. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information on the incident. At approximately 1:30 A.M. a fire was reported on Okey L Patteson Rd. (WV Rt 612) and firefighters with the Oak Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. When […]
The Legend of Booger Hole, WV
Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
