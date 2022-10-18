Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO