hotelbusiness.com
JRK Property Holdings buys Palm Springs hotel
JRK Property Holdings has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA, from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350-million Hospitality Fund, which focuses on cash-flowing full- and select-service hotels for value-add and core-plus investments across the country. It targets transactions of $20 million to $250 million, but can acquire up to $1 billion for portfolios or large single assets.
The best ways to enjoy downtown Palm Springs
Read on for some of the best ways to get to know the lively landscape that is Downtown Palm Springs.
Low-cost nonstop flights debut from San Bernardino to Las Vegas
Those looking to hit the gambling pits, shows and buffets of Sin City can get there even quicker with a new direct flight from the Inland Empire. Nonstop flights from low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will soon be offered from the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The […]
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Iconic ‘Invisible House’ is for Rent in Joshua Tree
Completely wrapped in a glass exterior, the Invisible House in Joshua Tree, Calif. reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert landscape so that it almost disappears into the horizon. This California landmark property is now for rent for $150,000 per month with Engel & Volkers Santa Monica. Designed in 2019 by American...
This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas
Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
localemagazine.com
7 Farm-to-Fork Restaurants We Love in Greater Palm Springs
This Culinary Scene Is Full of Fresh Ingredients and Innovative Dishes. The desert is a unique place with an eclectic and sometimes eccentric personality. The thriving culinary scene is much the same–the ingredients at the freshest and most innovative restaurants in the Coachella Valley change with the seasons. With a growing culinary scene focused on locally farmed foods and sustainability, these restaurants are raising the bar for what fresh means. We’ve rounded up our favorite farm-to-fork restaurants to satisfy your belly and nourish your body!
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Apartment Vandalized
Imagine waking up to the sounds of loud booms and crashes in the early hours of the morning, and to your surprise, shattered glass and debris across your living room floor. That’s what happened to one Desert Hot Springs resident who thought she was safe and sound in her own apartment, before this incident.
Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm
Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
First cases of Avian Flu confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said today, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading.
Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire
Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
foxla.com
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
visitpalmsprings.com
M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents
Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
Metrolink's Arrow service extends San Bernardino line by 9 miles
Metrolink's Arrow service will connect the East Valley of San Bernardino County to a multitransit hub that will provide access to several areas.
Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock to open up Acrisure Arena on Dec. 14
Comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will show open up Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms in December. It will be the final date of a co-headlining U.S. tour that Chappelle and Rock will embark on throughout the month. The show will be held on Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 The post Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock to open up Acrisure Arena on Dec. 14 appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Corona movie theater shooting: Accused killer appears in court
CORONA, Calif. - The suspected killer in the July 2021 movie theater shooting in Corona appeared in court Friday for a pretrial hearing. 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez is facing two counts of murder plus special circumstances, allegations of lying in wait, which makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.
