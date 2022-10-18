Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"
SIOUX CITY — VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County jail walls fall down after high winds
SIOUX CITY – Six internal walls for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center fell due to wind on Friday. Installation of walls has been delayed for an unknown amount of time. High winds caused a few of the interior jail wall panels to fall, crashing into other walls...
Sioux City Journal
Lance Morgan: Sioux City should embrace its blue-collar reputation
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City should build on its status as a blue-collar city to help grow the local economy, the new chair of The Siouxland Initiative said Friday. "Sioux City is still a blue collar town," Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan told over 100 business leaders at The Initiative's annual meeting. "Everybody wants to be a white-collar town. You don’t want to just be a blue collar town, you want the balance.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City businessman pushes ballot initiative to remove city's cap on medical marijuana licenses
Jim Zortman talks about initiative measure #5, a ballot measure that would eliminate North Sioux City's cap on medical marijuana dispensary licenses. He and his business partners gathered enough signatures to have measure placed on in the November ballot after they lost a state lottery held to determine who would get a license for North Sioux City.
Wells Enterprises looking to pick up Tyson employees wanting to stay
Earlier this month Tyson Foods announced their plans to relocate Dakota Dunes corporate office to Arkansas, leaving more than 500 office workers with a tough decision.
Stray of the Day 10/21/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Coal, a 9-12 month old, male, black cat. He was found at the intersection on 4th Street and Helmer Street. The shelter says he’s very laid back and friendly. He’s just a super mellow guy who wants to hang out and chill. […]
Radio Iowa
High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center
Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
kiwaradio.com
MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well
Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
more1049.com
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
Here’s Why Sioux Falls is the ‘Sioux Empire’ and Sioux City is ‘Siouxland’
Some in southeast South Dakota live in the "Sioux Empire." While others are residents of "Siouxland". But, where is deciding line? And what does it have to do with the rivalry between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa?. The two cities are only 87 miles apart and have...
signsofthetimes.com
Signshop to Build $3 Million Facility, Eyes Tax Breaks
Avery Brothers Sign Company (Sioux City, IA) is getting some help from its hometown to construct a new $3 million facility. The city council for Sioux City has signed off on a resolution that paves the way for the company to receive tax breaks on the project, the Sioux City Journal reports.
Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket
On Monday night Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK's Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.
kscj.com
ONAWA BANK ROBBED FRIDAY MORNING
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A BANK ROBBERY IN ONAWA, IOWA FRIDAY MORNING. THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10AM AT BANK FIRST LOCATED AT 902 10TH STREET. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AN INDIVIDUAL ENTERED THE BANK AND BRANDISHED A WEAPON. THERE’S NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT OR TYPE OF WEAPON USED.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man inducted into draft pony hall of fame
SHELDON—When rural Sheldon residents Wayne and Nancy Woelber took a recent trip to town, they had their daughter and granddaughter in tow, and they arrived in unusual style. Beginning at the Woelbers’ farm, which is four miles north of Sheldon, the group traveled down country roads and through city streets in a classic vis-à-vis wedding carriage, drawn by a team of Welsh draft ponies.
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
kscj.com
CAMERAS LEAD TO FEWER STOPPED SCHOOL BUS VIOLATIONS
MOST OF THE SCHOOL BUSES USED BY THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE NOW EQUIPPED WITH VIDEO CAMERAS. THOSE CAMERAS ARE ACTIVATED WHEN THE BUSES ARE STOPPED WITH STOP ARMS EXTENDED TO RECORD DRIVERS WHO ILLEGALLY PASS THE BUSES WHEN STUDENTS ARE GETTING ON OR OFF. CHRIS WELLENSTEIN, THE...
nwestiowa.com
Driver arrested for OWI after rollover
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
