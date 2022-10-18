Read full article on original website
Bellarmine turns in another dramatic comeback to top EKU in five sets
RICHMOND, Ky.—In a comeback that rivaled the Knights' dramatic win over Southern Illinois earlier this season, the Bellarmine volleyball team stormed back from an 0-2 deficit to pull out a 3-2 win over Eastern Kentucky in an ASUN Conference match in McBrayer Arena on Friday night. Not only did...
Sprint football follows explosive offense to 49-31 Senior Day win over Midway
LOUISVILLE, Ky.— After scoring just 53 total points through the first four games of the season, the Bellarmine sprint football offense erupted for 49 points on Saturday in its Senior Day game against Midway. The Knights (4-1) maintained the Bourbon Barrel trophy with a 49-31 victory over the Eagles...
Field hockey wraps up home schedule with Ohio and no. 18 Ohio State this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine field hockey team will round out its home slate this weekend with matches against Ohio and no. 18 Ohio State at Trager Stadium. The Knights (4-11, 2-3 MAC) face Ohio on Friday (7-7, 2-3 MAC) at 1:00 p.m. and take on Ohio State (8-6, 2-4 B10) at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
