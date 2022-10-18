Office of Marketing and Communications

City set to host “Grow: How to Become A 501(c)(3) Nonprofit” workshop series

SAVANNAH (Oct. 18) – The City of Savannah’s Human Services department will host “Grow: How to Become a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit,” a three-part workshop series presented by Wade Law and Consulting, on how to become a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The workshop series begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, and subsequent workshops will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6 – 7 p.m. at 425 Pennsylvania Ave. Interested residents or organizations must register for each workshop separately by visiting www.savannahga.gov/nonprofitworkshop.

Organizations that become designated 501(c)(3) nonprofits will be qualified to receive tax-exempt donations, apply for City of Savannah grants, and qualify for other funding opportunities. For more information call 912. 651.6520.