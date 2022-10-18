Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
elmoreautauganews.com
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
WSFA
City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!. Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.
elmoreautauganews.com
The Coosa Candy Crawl is coming to Downtown Wetumpka Oct. 27!
Join Main Street Wetumpka for the Coosa Candy Crawl! Dress in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat through our local downtown businesses and table sponsors. Is your business or organization interested in sponsoring a trick-or-treat table at the event? Registration is $20 and goes towards event costs! Table sponsors are required to bring their own table, decorations, and a minimum of 2500 pieces of candy.
opelikaobserver.com
A Fall Octoberfest for All
Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
Atmore Advance
Fun Day held in memory of Matthews
A Fun Day Peace event was held Oct. 15 at Houston Avery Park in memory and honor of Anthony Matthews Jr. Matthews was found dead in Shorter on Sept. 14, and soon afterward, an arrest was made in connection to the homicide, according to reports. Matthews’ good friend, Fred Knight,...
Selma, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Selma. The Charles Henderson High School football team will have a game with Selma High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Charles Henderson High School football team will have a game with Selma High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Is Back For Another Season With Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose
College Hill: Celebrity Edition is back for a second season, and this time around, a new class of celebrities will live together and join Historically Black Colleges and Universities as students.
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
CrimeStoppers offering $5k reward for identity of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A reward is being offered in the case of a murdered child in Opelika. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identity of the little girl who has come to be known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe. Partial skeletal remains belonging to the little girl were […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
Opelika-Auburn News
Structure fire on 600 block of North Donahue in Auburn; Police ask citizens to avoid the area
Auburn Public Safety Department asks citizens to avoid the 600 block of North Donahue Drive because of a structure fire at a residence. Auburn Fire Chief John Lankford said the fire is under control, but still asks citizens to continue to seek alternate routes. North Donahue Drive is closed between Clark Avenue and Cary Drive.
Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
