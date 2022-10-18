ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville

For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!. Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

The Coosa Candy Crawl is coming to Downtown Wetumpka Oct. 27!

Join Main Street Wetumpka for the Coosa Candy Crawl! Dress in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat through our local downtown businesses and table sponsors. Is your business or organization interested in sponsoring a trick-or-treat table at the event? Registration is $20 and goes towards event costs! Table sponsors are required to bring their own table, decorations, and a minimum of 2500 pieces of candy.
WETUMPKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

A Fall Octoberfest for All

Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
AUBURN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County

Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
OPELIKA, AL
Atmore Advance

Fun Day held in memory of Matthews

A Fun Day Peace event was held Oct. 15 at Houston Avery Park in memory and honor of Anthony Matthews Jr. Matthews was found dead in Shorter on Sept. 14, and soon afterward, an arrest was made in connection to the homicide, according to reports. Matthews’ good friend, Fred Knight,...
SHORTER, AL
WSFA

Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision

On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update

On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama shifts $15 million school turnaround plan in-house

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A $15 million investment to turn around 15 chronically struggling Alabama schools is underway, but without the Montgomery-based management team initially hired to oversee it. The Alabama Department of Education contracted with...
ALABAMA STATE

