Bozal Mezcal, a wildly refined label made from indigenous Mexican agave. Bozal’s complex mezcals are perfect for sipping throughout the fall season. Encased within their iconic ceramic bottles, the entire Bozal Mezcal lineup is characterized by exotic and intense flavors, with rich earth tones and savory smokiness. Check out these few distinct options to try on National Mezcal Day!

2 DAYS AGO