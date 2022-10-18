BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Halloween night and the rest of the Halloween season are observed in many ways. Some people view it as an opportunity to wear something elaborate and terrifying. Some observe Halloween and the days after as part of religious tradition. And some view Halloween as a purely fun event to share with children. This last celebration style requires costumes that are family-friendly and not scary in the slightest. However, that doesn't mean you can't go all out or have some fun with what you wear.

