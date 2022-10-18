ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Hills Express

El Paso stops busing migrants to New York and Chicago

Officials in El Paso, Texas, discontinued this week the practice of transporting migrants to New York City and Chicago by bus, citing a new Biden administration policy designed to deter Venezuelan migrants from crossing the southern border illegally, a city spokesperson told CBS News. Laura Cruz-Acosta, the El Paso spokesperson,...
