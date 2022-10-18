Read full article on original website
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
In this interview at AAO 2022, Dr. Alison Skalet talks about the emphasis on liquid biopsies at the Ophthalmic Oncology and Pathology meeting. In her special lecture on circulating hybrid cells (a fusion of tumor and immune cells that appear in patients with uveal melanoma and in cancer patients), she presented results that she and her colleague Dr. Melissa Wong demonstrated that a single blood draw at the time of initial treatment of uveal melanoma can predict which patients will progress to metastatic disease.
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. It took just 2 weeks to ease years of congenital blindness, say researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, who have just published results of their study of an experimental gene therapy given to 2 adult patients with Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). This rare disease is caused by mutations in the GUCY2D gene, and the patients were given subretinal injections of an AAV gene therapy containing the healthy version of GUCY2D. Within 14 days, increased rod sensitivity and better visual function (in terms of night vision) were observed. Dr. Samuel Jacobson, lead author of the published paper, said, “These exciting results demonstrate that the basic molecular machinery of phototransduction remains largely intact in some cases of LCA, and thus can be amenable to gene therapy even after decades of blindness.” University of Pennsylvania, iScience.
Samantha Sheppard gave birth to her son Bobby at Mackay Base hospital in Queensland, Australia three years ago, and the experience has haunted her ever since. She claims the hospital ignored her request for a C-section and used a suction method to deliver her baby. The procedure harmed her infant son and left her unable to control her bodily functions.
BALTIMORE — Nine women, some mothers, some expecting, sit chattering at a U-shaped table in a church hall on an October morning, happy to be out of the downpour outside. A few have young children underfoot. Guadalupe Franco, a community health worker, once as hungry for good parenting tips as these women are now, stands before them with a portable crib and begins a lesson on how to avoid endangering a sleeping infant.
