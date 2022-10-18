Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. It took just 2 weeks to ease years of congenital blindness, say researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, who have just published results of their study of an experimental gene therapy given to 2 adult patients with Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA). This rare disease is caused by mutations in the GUCY2D gene, and the patients were given subretinal injections of an AAV gene therapy containing the healthy version of GUCY2D. Within 14 days, increased rod sensitivity and better visual function (in terms of night vision) were observed. Dr. Samuel Jacobson, lead author of the published paper, said, “These exciting results demonstrate that the basic molecular machinery of phototransduction remains largely intact in some cases of LCA, and thus can be amenable to gene therapy even after decades of blindness.” University of Pennsylvania, iScience.

1 DAY AGO