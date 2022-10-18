Read full article on original website
Deer Mating Season Is Here, And IDOT Urges Drivers To Be Extra Careful
It’s deer mating season and the Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be extra careful. Deer are more active this time of year, especially at dusk and dawn says I-DOT spokesperson Paul Wappel. Last year in Illinois, there were than 14,000 reported deer-vehicle crashes, with most resulting...
Rose Ellen Hickman, 105
Rose Ellen Hickman, 105 of rural Windsor, Illinois, passed away at 11:57 AM Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her residence surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1917 in Gallitan County, Illinois the daughter of Martin and Margaret (Golden) Daily. She married Robert Leo Hickman Sr. November 26, 1937, Mr. Hickman passed away March 14, 1975. Rose was a retired Seamstress at the Mattoon Garment Factory where she sewed samples and zippers. She loved fishing, playing cards, quilting, gardening and traveling especially to see family. She was a member of St. Mary Of The Assumption Church in Neoga, Illinois, T.H.E.O.S., St. Mary’s Womens Council, several card clubs and long time member of Quilting Group in Mattoon, Illinois.
Illinois Health Officials Urge Women To Get Mammogram Screenings
Friday is National Mammography Day. Illinois health officials are emphasizing the importance of the lifesaving exams. One concern is that minority women aren’t getting routine mammogram screenings. Officials add that African-American women are more likely to get breast cancer than white women. The state’s Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program ensures that eligible low-income women have access to screenings and treatment.
Illinois Gubernatorial Candidates Asked About Gender Affirming Care For Minors
During their final debate, the two major party candidates for governor were asked about gender-affirming care for minor children in Illinois. Tuesday was the final debate between incumbent Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey. The two discussed education, crime, and the issue of gender affirming care in Illinois.
Illinois Unemployment Remains Steady
Illinois’ unemployment rate remains steady. The state’s Department of Employment Security says the jobless rate stayed the same last month at four-point-five percent. Non-farm payroll jobs did jump by more than 14-thousand in August.
Expect Another Very Cold Night in Central Illinois
Residents should expect another very cold night tonight. According to the National Weather Service, lows tonight are expected to dip into the mid to upper 20s. A Freeze Warning was issued for counties along and east of I-57. Lows are expected to dip lower tonight than that of last night,...
IHDA Reopening Mortgage Assistance Program
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic next month. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to 30-thousand-dollars in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners. The program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid.
