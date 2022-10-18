Rose Ellen Hickman, 105 of rural Windsor, Illinois, passed away at 11:57 AM Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her residence surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1917 in Gallitan County, Illinois the daughter of Martin and Margaret (Golden) Daily. She married Robert Leo Hickman Sr. November 26, 1937, Mr. Hickman passed away March 14, 1975. Rose was a retired Seamstress at the Mattoon Garment Factory where she sewed samples and zippers. She loved fishing, playing cards, quilting, gardening and traveling especially to see family. She was a member of St. Mary Of The Assumption Church in Neoga, Illinois, T.H.E.O.S., St. Mary’s Womens Council, several card clubs and long time member of Quilting Group in Mattoon, Illinois.

WINDSOR, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO