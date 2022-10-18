1. Order a hand count of all ballots cast in the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022, to be completed prior to Canvass of Election Results. 2. Pursuant to ARS 16-602 B; the County Recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall take such action necessary to perform a hand count audit of all County precincts for the 2022 General Election to assure agreement with the voting machine count. Such audit shall be completed prior to the canvass of general election results by the Board of Supervisors.

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO