Portland, OR

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Ramy Youssef, Grateful Shred, and Animals As Leaders!

By Wm. Steven Humphrey
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Wildfire Smoke Lingers Over Portland, Gunfire at Jefferson High, and Another Collision by Cleveland High

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! It's still super...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Mercury General Election 2022 Endorsements: City

[Phew! Putting these endorsements together takes LOTS of hard work—and that's on top of our regular excellent reporting. Show your appreciation for the Mercury with a small contribution, please, and thank you!—eds]. Portland City Council, Position #3: Jo Ann Hardesty. Listen to City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez speak,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland to Lower Speed Limit Around Cleveland High School and Return Bike Boxes to SE 26th

Portland City Council unanimously approved an immediate speed reduction on SE 26th Ave. near Cleveland High School Wednesday, while also asking the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to do the same on SE Powell Blvd., a highway that is operated by the state. The speed reduction, which relies on creating a “School Speed Zone” in the area, was prompted by urgent calls for safety improvements at the intersection of SE Powell Blvd. and SE 26th Ave. after a truck driver killed a bicyclist at that location earlier this month.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Clean Energy Fund Supporters Urge Council to Maintain Integrity of the Program During Structural Changes

Portland City Council considered possible structural code changes to the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF) Wednesday following years of criticism of the first-of-its-kind program. While the changes aim to align the fund more closely with the city’s climate goals, members of the public and some PCEF supporters raised concerns that the proposed amendments to the city policy may compromise the program’s core intentions.
PORTLAND, OR

