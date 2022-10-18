FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Ramy Youssef, Grateful Shred, and Animals As Leaders!

Portland City Council unanimously approved an immediate speed reduction on SE 26th Ave. near Cleveland High School Wednesday, while also asking the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to do the same on SE Powell Blvd., a highway that is operated by the state. The speed reduction, which relies on creating a “School Speed Zone” in the area, was prompted by urgent calls for safety improvements at the intersection of SE Powell Blvd. and SE 26th Ave. after a truck driver killed a bicyclist at that location earlier this month.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO