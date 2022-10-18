FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See Ramy Youssef, Grateful Shred, and Animals As Leaders!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wildfire Smoke Lingers Over Portland, Gunfire at Jefferson High, and Another Collision by Cleveland High
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! It's still super...
The Portland Mercury
Mercury General Election 2022 Endorsements: City
[Phew! Putting these endorsements together takes LOTS of hard work—and that's on top of our regular excellent reporting. Show your appreciation for the Mercury with a small contribution, please, and thank you!—eds]. Portland City Council, Position #3: Jo Ann Hardesty. Listen to City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez speak,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Air Quality is Worst in the World, Liz Truss is OUT, and the Mercury's Election Endorsements
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! It's freaking SMOKY...
The Portland Mercury
Portland to Lower Speed Limit Around Cleveland High School and Return Bike Boxes to SE 26th
Portland City Council unanimously approved an immediate speed reduction on SE 26th Ave. near Cleveland High School Wednesday, while also asking the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to do the same on SE Powell Blvd., a highway that is operated by the state. The speed reduction, which relies on creating a “School Speed Zone” in the area, was prompted by urgent calls for safety improvements at the intersection of SE Powell Blvd. and SE 26th Ave. after a truck driver killed a bicyclist at that location earlier this month.
The Portland Mercury
Clean Energy Fund Supporters Urge Council to Maintain Integrity of the Program During Structural Changes
Portland City Council considered possible structural code changes to the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF) Wednesday following years of criticism of the first-of-its-kind program. While the changes aim to align the fund more closely with the city’s climate goals, members of the public and some PCEF supporters raised concerns that the proposed amendments to the city policy may compromise the program’s core intentions.
The Portland Mercury
The Mercury’s 2022 General Election Endorsements: Reinventing Local Politics
[Phew! Putting these endorsements together takes LOTS of hard work—and that's on top of our regular excellent reporting. Show your appreciation for the Mercury with a small contribution, please, and thank you!—eds Casting a vote in a local election is not unlike the scientific method. (We know what...
Comments / 0