CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Water remind the community that Stage 1 Water Restrictions remain in effect. Water customers are allowed to water with a sprinkler or irrigation system one day a week on their trash collection day. No watering is permitted between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Watering with a hand-held hose that uses a shut-off nozzle is allowed on any day at any time.

Water restrictions are based on the combined capacity of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir. As of today, the combined total is 46.9%. Once combined totals reach 50%, Stage 1 Water Restrictions can be lifted.

The National Weather Service Corpus Christi and West Gulf River Forecast Center cautioned that this week's rains will not impact our reservoir levels now or in the coming days as the heaviest rains did not fall within our recharge zones.

Following this summer's extreme drought conditions, the combined capacity of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir is 10% lower than last year's same-day levels. The National Weather Service's three-month average predicts a hotter and dryer than typical winter due to the persistence of the La Niña weather pattern.

Because lake levels are down, less than average rainfall is predicted, and the long-range forecast shows hot and dry conditions, water customers must follow Stage 1 Water Restrictions and are asked to conserve water whenever possible.

Visit www.cctexas.com/conservation for ways to save water in and around your home or business.

Media representatives can contact Strategic Business Manager for Corpus Christi Water, Adrianna Escamilla, at adriannae@cctexas.com or call (361) 826-1682.

About Corpus Christi Water

For 130 years, the City of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to plan, produce and deliver water that is affordable, drought-proof, sustainable, and reliable.