Deadline For Roger’s Wish Donations Extended Until Nov. 3
The deadline to contribute blankets for the 9th annual Roger’s Wish Project has been extended until Nov. 3, according to organizer Jeffrey Bryan. Roger Donations of new or gently used blankets, winter garments and sleeping bags will be accepted at the Bladen County Library and the Bladen Journal office during regular business hours. The distribution day remains Friday, Nov. 4 at the Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown.
Lumber River Council of Governments Celebrates 50 Years of Regional Excellence
On October 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments (LRCOG) celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began with a...
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
Marlboro Co. leaders disappointed company chose to expand in NC instead of their county
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County council members expressed that they're disappointed an existing company has decided to expand in neighboring Scotland County. SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest...
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Ag’em Up Days
Ag’em Up Days, a two day Agricultural Field Day Adventure for Bladen County 3rd graders, was held on October 11th and 12th, 2022 at Bladen County Community College. This year Bladen County Cooperative Extension, Bladen County Farm Bureau, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Bladen Community College, Four County Electric, Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Smithfield Hog Production, Prestage Farms, Bladen County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Representative William and Mrs. Brenda Brisson, Southeast Farm Equipment, Bladen County Livestock Association, West Bladen High School FFA, Bladenboro Middle School FFA and the Bladen County Board of Education worked together to create this annual opportunity to bring the School to the Farm, demonstrating the importance of agriculture to the students.
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws. Those interested in adopting this kitten are...
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Riverside Church Turns a New Leaf
Starting as a school in 1930, it was not until seven years later that it became a church. The Riverside Church celebrated its’ 85 anniversary just last week after some key finishing touches. None of this could have been done without hometown hero Mitchell Britt. Britt grew up in...
Food Protection Manager Course Registration – Now Open
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. – Registration is open!. NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center will be offering the Safe Plates for Food Managers Training Program November 2-4, 2022 Safe Plates for Food Managers is a food safety training course developed by NC State University. This program prepares managers for the American National Standards Institution (ANSI) approved Food Protection Manager Certification. Passing this exam satisfies the FDA Model Food Code requirement for a Certified Food Protection Manager and is good throughout the United States for five years. Managers trained in Safe Plates for Food Managers are equipped to create a work environment that minimizes food safety risks in their restaurants, cafeterias, and grocery stores through best practices, open communication, and thoughtful practice.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
Southport appoints Interim City Manager
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
Update on Elwell Ferry and Highway 53 from NCDOT
BladenOnline received some questions about the North Carolina Department of Transportation projects. Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Public Relations Officer for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, gave answers to the questions. Question – Why did the Elwell Ferry close after it just reopened?. Barksdale answered, “We discovered this week the employee...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office creates a ‘softer’ space for crime victims
As an investigator with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Andrea DiCicco has interviewed many survivors of violent crimes. When she heard about specially designed rooms that foster physical and psychological safety, she knew she wanted to create such a space within the sheriff’s office. So DiCicco applied for...
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
