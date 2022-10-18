ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

bladenonline.com

Deadline For Roger’s Wish Donations Extended Until Nov. 3

The deadline to contribute blankets for the 9th annual Roger’s Wish Project has been extended until Nov. 3, according to organizer Jeffrey Bryan. Roger Donations of new or gently used blankets, winter garments and sleeping bags will be accepted at the Bladen County Library and the Bladen Journal office during regular business hours. The distribution day remains Friday, Nov. 4 at the Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Ag’em Up Days

Ag’em Up Days, a two day Agricultural Field Day Adventure for Bladen County 3rd graders, was held on October 11th and 12th, 2022 at Bladen County Community College. This year Bladen County Cooperative Extension, Bladen County Farm Bureau, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Bladen Community College, Four County Electric, Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Smithfield Hog Production, Prestage Farms, Bladen County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Representative William and Mrs. Brenda Brisson, Southeast Farm Equipment, Bladen County Livestock Association, West Bladen High School FFA, Bladenboro Middle School FFA and the Bladen County Board of Education worked together to create this annual opportunity to bring the School to the Farm, demonstrating the importance of agriculture to the students.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Riverside Church Turns a New Leaf

Starting as a school in 1930, it was not until seven years later that it became a church. The Riverside Church celebrated its’ 85 anniversary just last week after some key finishing touches. None of this could have been done without hometown hero Mitchell Britt. Britt grew up in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Food Protection Manager Course Registration – Now Open

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. – Registration is open!. NC Cooperative Extension – Bladen County Center will be offering the Safe Plates for Food Managers Training Program November 2-4, 2022 Safe Plates for Food Managers is a food safety training course developed by NC State University. This program prepares managers for the American National Standards Institution (ANSI) approved Food Protection Manager Certification. Passing this exam satisfies the FDA Model Food Code requirement for a Certified Food Protection Manager and is good throughout the United States for five years. Managers trained in Safe Plates for Food Managers are equipped to create a work environment that minimizes food safety risks in their restaurants, cafeterias, and grocery stores through best practices, open communication, and thoughtful practice.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport appoints Interim City Manager

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
SOUTHPORT, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Update on Elwell Ferry and Highway 53 from NCDOT

BladenOnline received some questions about the North Carolina Department of Transportation projects. Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Public Relations Officer for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, gave answers to the questions. Question – Why did the Elwell Ferry close after it just reopened?. Barksdale answered, “We discovered this week the employee...

