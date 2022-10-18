Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
secretdallas.com
10 Of The Most Romantic Bars And Restaurants In Dallas
For when you want to go big on date night. If you’re looking for somewhere sultry to dine out or have a drink this season, these local establishments will set the table and the mood. [Featured image: @thefrenchroom_]. 1. The Mansion Restaurant At Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Situated...
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
El Paisa Planning a Move, Opening Another Location
Tacos, burritos, nachos, and more are coming to another location soon.
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Southlake Style
Willie D's Opens In Dallas
Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
spectrumlocalnews.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
Things To Do Around DFW: Alliance Airshow, Haunted Houses, State Fair finale and more
The incredible AllianceTexas Aviation Expo is sold out - but luckily this amazing airshow will also be taking flight above Alliance - so you can park in the area and take in the show.
papercitymag.com
Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
CW33 NewsFix
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
WaBa Grill to Enter Texas Market with First Locations Set for DFW
Ten franchise locations will open across four North Texas counties over the next six years.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Last weekend before Halloween but it’s already having an effect on the Collin County landscape. But there’s much more than ghosts and jack-o’lanterns this weekend. From motorcycle rides to food and wine to international celebrations, there’s always something going on in North Texas. Come right in,...
This Dallas food hall is a foodie’s heaven
The Village Dallas has been an iconic apartment complex here locally for decades. Depending on who you talk to, living in the Village Dallas is an initiation of living in the Big D.
mckinneyonline.com
McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed
McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
