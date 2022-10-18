ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secretdallas.com

10 Of The Most Romantic Bars And Restaurants In Dallas

For when you want to go big on date night. If you’re looking for somewhere sultry to dine out or have a drink this season, these local establishments will set the table and the mood. [Featured image: @thefrenchroom_]. 1. The Mansion Restaurant At Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Situated...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
Southlake Style

Willie D's Opens In Dallas

Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
papercitymag.com

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
DALLAS, TX
mckinneyonline.com

McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed

McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
