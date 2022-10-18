Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
2 seats face challengers in Placer Union High School District election
As Election Day grows near, local voters have two Placer Union High School Board of Trustee seats to decide on the November ballot. The high school district board of trustees is made up of five members who each represent a different area. Despite candidates representing and living in a specific geographical area, voters elect the members of the board at-large, whether the candidates represent their district or not.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
acwa.com
Yuba Water Approves More Than $4.2M for Infrastructure and Forest Biomass Plant
MARYSVILLE – Yuba Water Agency recently approved more than $4.2 million in funding to support a major water and wastewater infrastructure expansion project in south Yuba County and a planned forest biomass plant and business center in the foothills. Two loans, one for $2.6 million to the City of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Meet the candidates:Placer County Supervisor Candidate Q&A
Two candidates are running for the Placer County Supervisor seat in district 2, which covers Lincoln, Sheridan and the western portions of Rocklin and Roseville in the Nov. 8 General Election. The Lincoln News Messenger gave candidates Scott Alvord and Shanti Landon some questions about the election and the area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay High School's English materials discussed at school board meeting
The newly-approved list of materials for Granite Bay High School’s English program was discussed during public comment at the Roseville Joint Union High School District’s board meeting on Oct. 13. On Oct. 12, Granite Bay High School’s English program lead Bernadette Cranmer presented the list of the program’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom City Council repeals garage sale ordinance
Like having garage sales? Well now you can do it more often in Folsom to make some of that needed extra gas money. At its regular meeting last week, Folsom City Council members repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city.In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
goldcountrymedia.com
More than a calendar: Placer County Master Gardener 2023 version is loaded with tips
Placer County Master Gardener 2023 version is loaded with tips — On October 1, “Leave 3-4 inches of stem when harvesting winter squash to avoid rot.”. On Oct. 16, “Instead of burning leaves, shred and add to your compost pile.”. Day by day, the UC Master Gardeners...
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
goldcountrymedia.com
Q&A: Meet your 2022 Folsom City Council candidates, 7 vie for 3 seats
The 2022 election is less than three weeks away. One of the hyper local campaigns that is always well-contested is the race among those who wish to serve on Folsom City Council. This year, with the recent implementation of new districts in the city of Folsom underway, seven different candidates vie for three available seats in three different districts.
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
Sierra Sun
Nevada County legal cannabis continues to experience growing pains
For the first time, the Nevada County Department of Agriculture prepared and presented a Cannabis Supplemental Report and has estimated that the legally produced commercial crop is valued at $12.4 million, roughly half the intake of the county’s traditional ag products. The 2021 Nevada County Crop and Livestock Report...
californiaglobe.com
Yuba County Fentanyl Plight: Small County, Big Crisis
County officials across California are dealing with the Fentanyl overdose crisis, with the drug pouring into the United States at the Southern Border. The Globe just reported on the Fentanyl crisis in San Francisco, with the County Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reporting that fentanyl overdoses are on a severe rise.
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end. This is how many people have died from the virus in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Covid-19 dashboard says the county is nearing 3,500 total deaths from the virus as of Friday, October 21, as the state prepares to wind down the state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020. The city of Sacramento accounts for 1,898, or […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer holds on in frantic fourth quarter to top West Park, clinch Foothill Valley League title
Placer High School’s football team clinched its ninth league championship in 10 years and moved within one win of a fourth unbeaten regular season since 2012 with an entertaining 42-35 victory at West Park on Friday night. The Hillmen (9-0 overall, 4-0 Foothill Valley League) built a 42-14 lead...
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
KCRA.com
Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
goldcountrymedia.com
American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn
Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
