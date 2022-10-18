Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
GPS interference caused the FAA to reroute Texas air traffic. Experts stumped
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of mysterious GPS interference that, over the past few days, has closed one runway at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and prompted some aircraft in the region to be rerouted to areas where signals were working properly. The interference first came to...
KLTV
Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown
Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth
As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
FM 1171 closed for railroad construction
Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound. The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PITTS, TIAMERIA DAKAISHA SHIMECKA; B/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION:...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
dallasexpress.com
People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction
People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future
It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
golfcourseindustry.com
Heritage Ranch G&CC turns to Troon for management
Troon has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowners association.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County
Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
