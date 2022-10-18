NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...

