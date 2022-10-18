ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLTV

Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Celina Is Becoming A Residential And Commercial Boomtown

Like many other North Texas, Celina’s rapid growth over the past couple of years is changing its landscape. In addition to new roadways and other developments, Celina is getting the attention of big retail companies. As Local Profile previously mentioned, Celina announced recently the closure of a deal with...
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

Anna, Texas Preparing For Population Growth

As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas is becoming a technology industry hub. Now the small town of Sherman is emerging as a semiconductor manufacturing center thanks to investments coming from GlobalWafers, Texas Instruments and II-VI. In June, GlobiTech, a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based GlobalWafers selected the town to locate a new $5 billion facility expansion, promising to create 1,500 new jobs in the area.
ANNA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

New data shows home sales have dropped significantly in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- New data recently released by real estate company RE/MAX shows DFW home sales have dropped significantly while prices for homes are still rising.The research shows home sales are down about 21% from this time last year; However, home prices are up about 14% in the same time period."That's the largest decrease to date, and so that's a pretty big number," RE/MAX Town & Country owner and broker Michael Coburn said.The same report also showed home prices across DFW are now averaging about $399,000.Coburn added that this trend is directly tied into the rising home mortgage...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345

Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FM 1171 closed for railroad construction

Both directions of FM 1171 have been shut down just west of the Hwy 377 intersection for railroad construction, according to the town of Flower Mound. The closure is expected to last until Saturday evening, according to a news release from the town. Construction crews have been conducting maintenance up and down the railroad in the area lately, and a similar closure is expected Friday through Sunday on Crawford Road in Argyle.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PITTS, TIAMERIA DAKAISHA SHIMECKA; B/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction

People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'There's no accountability' for unsafe drivers on North Texas roadways

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We've seen this week how deadly and dangerous standard traffic stops can be for police officers on North Texas freeways.Laws designed to protect officers don't seem to work often enough. Officer AJ Castaneda died on the George Bush Turnpike three years ago. His family has long since wanted freeways to be safer for officers and says this week's death of Carrollton police officer Steve Nothem only left them shaking their heads. "It's gotten that bad, where I just see people swerve three lanes over because they're missing an exit or they are not paying attention," Daniel Castaneda said. Castaneda,...
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future

It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
CELINA, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Ranch G&CC turns to Troon for management

Troon has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf & Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowners association.
FAIRVIEW, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County

Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

